India-Pak Match: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Skips Handshake
This comes after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor in response to it.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands after India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 match, which took place in Dubai on Sunday.
This comes after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor in response to it.
"We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and government", Yadav said on not shaking hands with Pakistan players after their win, as reported by PTI.
"This win is dedicated to the armed forces of India and the victims of the Pahalgam attack," he posted on X.
This win is dedicated to the armed forces of India and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Jai Hind ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/ueF1cev152— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 14, 2025
BCCI in a post on X, said, "We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile: India captain Surya Kumar Yadav."
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2025: India Beat Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Victory To Indian Armed Forces
Similarly, Shubman Gill also posted on the social media platform X, "Today’s win is dedicated to the victims of Pahalgam and to our brave armed forces who continue to safeguard us. The spirit of India lives on both on and off the field. Jai Hind."
Todayâs win is dedicated to the victims of Pahalgam and to our brave armed forces who continue to safeguard us. The spirit of India lives on both on and off the field. Jai Hind ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/HZWC1TDdr0— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 14, 2025
With last evening's match win, India is now on top of the group with two wins from two matches. Captain Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 47 runs not out, while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma scored 31 each.
Prior to this, India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in the history of the Asia Cup.