India-Pak Match: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Skips Handshake

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands after India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 match, which took place in Dubai on Sunday.

This comes after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor in response to it.

"We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and government", Yadav said on not shaking hands with Pakistan players after their win, as reported by PTI.

"This win is dedicated to the armed forces of India and the victims of the Pahalgam attack," he posted on X.