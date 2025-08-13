India Enters Race To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 After Securing IOA Approval

India has entered the race to become the host country for the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The Indian Olympic Association has given the nod for the step.

The Indian Olympic Association has approved the bid at its special general meeting. The deadline to submit the bid with the Commonwealth Games is on Aug 31.

Ahmedabad has been proposed as the venue. The government will bear the entire cost for it, as reported by PTI.

Commonwealth Games Director Darren Hall has recently visited Ahmedabad for inspection and to have a chat with the Gujarat Government. A bigger team will reach the Western city later this month.

After Canada's exit, India's chances of hosting the game have increased. It previously hosted the game in 2010.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow.

The Commonwealth Games take place every four years and bring athletes from multiple countries together. The multi-sport event is scheduled to start in July 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

(​With inputs from PTI)