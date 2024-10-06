India Bounce Back In Style To Defeat Pakistan In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

In a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), India secured a crucial victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. After a disappointing start to the tournament, India staged a remarkable comeback to keep their campaign alive, winning by a convincing margin. The high-stakes clash lived up to its billing, as both teams fought hard, but India ultimately prevailed, showcasing their experience and resilience under pressure.

India defeated Pakistan for the 25th time in the Cricket World Cups (including matches across senior men's and women's cricket in all formats).