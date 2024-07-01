"India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados last month and ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy overcoming South Africa, who choked at the business end of the match. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.Team India is currently touring Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series that started last week. The young team led by Shubman Gill does not feature any of the senior stars. The entire series is being played in Harare and India have taken a 2-1 lead in the series with two matches to go.Then, the Indian team is expected to tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs later this month.Team India's home season will begin on September 19 as they will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. India will also play three T20I against Bangladesh in October. Post that, they will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the schedule of India's T20I series to South Africa to be played in November. The tour will consist of a four-match T20I series beginning on November 8 in Kingsmead Stadium (Durban).India and Australia are set to play five Tests later this year. Perth will host the opening Test of the series during the much-anticipated India's tour of Australia.The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs. The five-match T20I series against England starts in Chennai on January 22..Air India Flight Carrying T20 World Cup Winning Indian Team Takes Off From Barbados — Track It Here.India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: July 6, HarareIndia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: July 7, HarareIndia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: July 10, HarareIndia vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: July 14, HarareIndia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: July 15, Harare.India vs Zimbabwe 2024: BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad For T20I Series; Shubman Gill Named Captain.The Indian team will tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting July 26.India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: July 26, PallekeleIndia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: July 27, PallekeleIndia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: July 29, PallekeleIndia vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: August 1, ColomboIndia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: August 4, ColomboIndia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: August 7, Colombo.India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: September 19-September 23, ChennaiIndia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: September 27-October 1, ChennaiIndia vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: October 6, DharamsalaIndia vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, October 9, DelhiIndia vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, October 12, Hyderabad.India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: October 16-October 20, BengaluruIndia vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: October 24-October 28, PuneIndia vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: November 1-November 5, Mumbai .India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: November 8, DurbanIndia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: November 10, GqeberhaIndia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: November 13, CenturionIndia vs South Africa, 4th T20I: November 16, Johannesburg.India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-November 26, PerthIndia vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-December 10, AdelaideIndia vs Australia, 3rd Test: December 14-December 18, BrisbaneIndia vs Australia, 4th Test: December 26-December 30, MelbourneIndia vs Australia, 5th Test: January 3-January 7, Sydney.It will be the first time since the 1991-92 season that the marquee series has been extended to five Tests. The Indian women's cricket team will also be touring Australia around the same time..India vs England, 1st T20I: January 22, ChennaiIndia vs England, 2nd T20I: January 25, KolkataIndia vs England, 3rd T20I: January 28, RajkotIndia vs England, 4th T20I: January 31, PuneIndia vs England, 5th T20I: February 2, MumbaiIndia vs England, 1st ODI: February 6, NagpurIndia vs England, 2nd ODI: February 9, CuttackIndia vs England, 3rd ODI: February 12, Ahmedabad.(With PTI inputs)"