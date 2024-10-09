India Beat Sri Lanka By 82 Runs, Races Towards Semi-final In Women’s T20 World Cup

With this victory, India now looks ahead to its final group-stage match against defending champions Australia, which will be a critical encounter as it will determine India's semi-final fate.

If India Beats Australia: A win against Australia on Oct. 13 will put India in a comfortable position to qualify for the semifinals.

But if New Zealand wins both of their remaining matches (against Sri Lanka and Pakistan), India, Australia, and New Zealand could end up in a three-way tie, with each team having six points. In that case, the two teams with the highest NRR will advance to the semi-final.

If India Loses to Australia: A loss to Australia complicates India’s chances for the Semis. In this case, India will need both New Zealand and Pakistan to lose at least one of their remaining matches. This outcome could create a three-way tie at four points, involving India, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Here too, NRR will play a decisive role in determining which team advances along with Australia in semis.

For now, India’s qualification hangs in the balance, but their resounding win against Sri Lanka has provided the momentum they need to continue their World Cup journey.