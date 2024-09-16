India Beat South Korea In Asian Champions Trophy Semis, To Face China In Final
The final is all set to take place on Tuesday.
The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the sixth Asian Champions Trophy final after overpowering South Korea 4-1 in the semi-final on Monday.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with two goals. After this win, India secured a spot in the final against China.
Match Overview
The match was played at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. India scored early in the first quarter, with centre-forward Uttam Singh finding the back of the net in the 13th minute of the game. His goal came after a swift passing sequence orchestrated by Raj Kumar Pal and Araijeet Singh Hundal.
After their breakthrough, two consecutive goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh. The drag-flick specialist extended the lead in the second quarter.
Jarmanpreet Singh added a third goal early in the third quarter, skilfully controlling an aerial pass before firing the ball past the South Korean goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim.
Harmanpreet Singh's second goal and the team's fourth came after an error by the South Korean goalkeeper handling the ball outside the D, allowing Harmanpreet Singh to score his goal.
Though the South Korean team was losing the match, they managed to score a goal. The tournament's top scorer, Yang Ji-Hun, converted a penalty corner into a goal.
In this match, the Indian team made 20 circle entries, keeping constant pressure on the South Korean defence.
India’s Solid Run Continues
After Team India's good performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the team has been on a winning streak. India has been in top form throughout the tournament, showcasing a balanced game of tight defence and aggressive attacks. Their ability to convert field goals and penalty corners has been a key factor in their success.
After PR Sreejesh retired, Suraj Karkera took his spot as the Indian hockey team goalkeeper. He played a crucial role, making several saves to deny South Korea any momentum, especially during the second and fourth quarters.
What's Next For Indian Hockey Team?
With this victory, India has advanced to the final showdown of the tournament, where they will face China. This will be a historic moment for China, as it is their first-ever appearance in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, India, the most successful team in the history of the tournament, will be aiming for their fifth title. The final is all set to take place on Tuesday.