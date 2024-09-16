India Beat South Korea In Asian Champions Trophy Semis, To Face China In Final

The match was played at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. India scored early in the first quarter, with centre-forward Uttam Singh finding the back of the net in the 13th minute of the game. His goal came after a swift passing sequence orchestrated by Raj Kumar Pal and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

After their breakthrough, two consecutive goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh. The drag-flick specialist extended the lead in the second quarter.

Jarmanpreet Singh added a third goal early in the third quarter, skilfully controlling an aerial pass before firing the ball past the South Korean goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim.

Harmanpreet Singh's second goal and the team's fourth came after an error by the South Korean goalkeeper handling the ball outside the D, allowing Harmanpreet Singh to score his goal.

Though the South Korean team was losing the match, they managed to score a goal. The tournament's top scorer, Yang Ji-Hun, converted a penalty corner into a goal.

In this match, the Indian team made 20 circle entries, keeping constant pressure on the South Korean defence.