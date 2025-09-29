India At Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues, Squad, How To Watch And More

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to begin on Tuesday, September 30, marking the pinnacle of women's cricket. Held once every four years, the tournament will feature eight teams this year, though the number will increase to 10 in 2029.

After steadily rising in form and quality in recent years, the Indian women’s team has a great opportunity to achieve its greatest triumph yet, lifting the World Cup 2025. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, this talented bunch of players is set to etch their names in cricketing history and take women’s cricket in India to newer heights.

The Women in Blue face a formidable line-up, which includes heavyweights Australia and England, arch-rivals Pakistan, co-host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa. The tournament ends on November 2. Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo due to the current political situation with India.

India will kick off their campaign against co-host Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Other tournament venues include Colombo, Visakhapatnam, Indore and Navi Mumbai. The competition will follow a challenging round-robin format, where the top four teams will advance to the semifinals.