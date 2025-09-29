India At Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Venues, Squad, How To Watch And More
All you need to know ahead of India's much-anticipated run at the eight-team ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which starts on September 30.
The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to begin on Tuesday, September 30, marking the pinnacle of women's cricket. Held once every four years, the tournament will feature eight teams this year, though the number will increase to 10 in 2029.
After steadily rising in form and quality in recent years, the Indian women’s team has a great opportunity to achieve its greatest triumph yet, lifting the World Cup 2025. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, this talented bunch of players is set to etch their names in cricketing history and take women’s cricket in India to newer heights.
The Women in Blue face a formidable line-up, which includes heavyweights Australia and England, arch-rivals Pakistan, co-host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa. The tournament ends on November 2. Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo due to the current political situation with India.
India will kick off their campaign against co-host Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Other tournament venues include Colombo, Visakhapatnam, Indore and Navi Mumbai. The competition will follow a challenging round-robin format, where the top four teams will advance to the semifinals.
India At Women's World Cup 2025: Full Schedule
After their tournament opener against Sri Lanka, India will face Pakistan in a high-stakes league match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 5. Returning to India, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will face perhaps their toughest challenges in Visakhapatnam, first taking on South Africa on October 9, and then Australia on October 12.
Following a week-long break, India will seek to avenge their 2017 final loss against England in Indore on October 19, before heading to Navi Mumbai for their penultimate league match against New Zealand on October 23. The Women in Blue will conclude their league stage with a clash against Bangladesh at the same venue on October 26.
India's Squad For Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
India's 15-member squad for the quadrennial event has an exciting mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandha, veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma putting an arm around the shoulders of young talents such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur. The selectors have also picked multiple travelling reserves to walk in if required to replace one of the incumbents during the campaign.
India squad for World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
How To Watch India's Matches At Women's World Cup 2025
Cricket fans in India can see the live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels, while JioHotstar will live stream all the matches.