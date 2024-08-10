India At Paris Olympics Day 15: India Nears Tokyo Medal Tally As Olympics Conclude
India has steadily approached its Tokyo medal count in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Yesterday evening, Aman Sehrawat added another medal in India's tally. He earned bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling and became the youngest individual Olympic medalist from India, he surpassed PV Sindhu’s record, when she won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
India’s hope of a 7th medal lies in the hands of Reetika Hooda in the category of women’s 76kg wrestling.
Day 14: Recap
Indian wrestler, Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal yesterday by defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz in the men’s 57kg freestyle category, securing India’s sixth medal at the Summer Games 2024.
On Thursday, India added two medals to their tally, with Neeraj Chopra winning silver and the Indian men’s hockey team earning bronze, which complemented the three bronze medals already won by Indian shooters at the Paris Olympics. However, the men’s and women’s 4×400 relay teams fell short to qualify for the next round. Meanwhile, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar slipped to 40th and 42nd respectively in the 60-player field after two rounds.
India's Schedule for Day 15
Golf
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar ended Round 2 at 1-under par overall, and Aditi Ashok recovering from a challenging start with a series of birdies. However, as the top three players begin to pull away, both Indian golfers will need remarkable performances to stay in contention and move above in the table.
Wrestling
Indian men's wrestler, Aman Sehrawat secured India’s first wrestling medal, which continued the streak that began in Beijing 2008. Now, the final Indian wrestler, Reetika, is set to compete. She begins with a match against Hungary’s 8th seed, Bernadett Nagy. If she overcomes that challenge, a possible second-round showdown with the top seed awaits for her.