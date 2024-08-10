India At Paris Olympics Day 15: India Nears Tokyo Medal Tally As Olympics Conclude

India has steadily approached its Tokyo medal count in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Yesterday evening, Aman Sehrawat added another medal in India's tally. He earned bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling and became the youngest individual Olympic medalist from India, he surpassed PV Sindhu’s record, when she won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

India’s hope of a 7th medal lies in the hands of Reetika Hooda in the category of women’s 76kg wrestling.