India At Olympics 2024: 16 Sports Disciplines To See 117 Athletes Gun For 95 Potential Medals

The Olympics is finally here and this time Paris will see a full spectacle as the mega sporting event isn't marred by the COVID pandemic as in the previous edition. India, on its part, has sent its second-largest contingent with 117 athletes, including 70 men and 47 women, across 16 sports disciplines.

The athletes will be competing across 69 events for 95 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The country had its record contingent of 124 athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As many as 72 athletes will be reportedly making their debut this time, making them more than 61% of the total strength. As the city of love is set for the festival, let's take a closer look at India's contingent.