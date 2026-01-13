India At ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squad, Group, Venues, Live Streaming Details And More

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Suryavanshi showcased his great form and talent during the recent U19 series against South Africa, finishing as the top run-getter with 206 runs at a strike-rate of 187.17.

Deepesh Devendran: Devendra stood out for India at the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai with his high-arm release and pace. He took 14 wickets in his five outings of the competition.

Ayush Mhatre: After missing the South African series due to injury, Mhatre will be raring to go at the U19 World Cup. He was in terrific form for Mumbai in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali, India's national T20 competition. He smashed 325 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 166.66.

Aaron George: He could be the dark horse of the Indian squad. An elegant young batter from Hyderabad, George made 228 runs in his four innings of the U19 Asia Cup and also made a century in the series versus South Africa.