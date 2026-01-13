India At ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squad, Group, Venues, Live Streaming Details And More
All you need to know about India U19s at this year's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Former champions India are eyeing their sixth ICC U19 World Cup crown at the tournament's latest edition in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India U19s have previously won the 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022 iterations of the competition. India's latest U19 World Cup squad will be led by the Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings prodigy Ayush Mhahtre, who rose to fame with his performances in the Indian Premier League.
Mhatre will be joined by the Bihar and Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose talent and promise have made waves ever since he produced a record-breaking century in the IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans. The Indian squad includes other promising batting talents such as Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra. The spotlight will also be on the tall speedster Deepesh Devendran.
India At ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Players To Watch Out For
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Suryavanshi showcased his great form and talent during the recent U19 series against South Africa, finishing as the top run-getter with 206 runs at a strike-rate of 187.17.
Deepesh Devendran: Devendra stood out for India at the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai with his high-arm release and pace. He took 14 wickets in his five outings of the competition.
Ayush Mhatre: After missing the South African series due to injury, Mhatre will be raring to go at the U19 World Cup. He was in terrific form for Mumbai in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali, India's national T20 competition. He smashed 325 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 166.66.
Aaron George: He could be the dark horse of the Indian squad. An elegant young batter from Hyderabad, George made 228 runs in his four innings of the U19 Asia Cup and also made a century in the series versus South Africa.
India's Group At ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026
India are part of Group A of the competition alongside 2020 champions Bangladesh, full-member rivals New Zealand and rising associate side the USA. The top 3 sides from each of the four groups in the 16-team competition will qualify for the 'Super Sixes' stage, where they will be divided into two separate groups to determine the semi-finalists.
If India make it through, they will be joined by fellow Group A rivals as well as the Group D trio from contenders South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan and Tanzania in a Super Six group. Depending on the position where India finish in the group stage, they will be playing the teams of the opposite group that ended lower or at a different position. For example, in case India finish at the top of Group A, they will play Group D's second and third-placed sides.
India At ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venues
India Squad For ICC U19 World Cup 2026
Ayush Mhatre (C), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
India At ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
India's matches at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans will get to enjoy live streaming services for the matches via the Jio Hotstar app and website.