India At Asia Cup 2025: Squad, Schedule, India vs Pakistan Date, Live Streaming Details And More

Overwhelming favourites will be an understatement to define the Suryakumar Yadav-led India given the gulf between them and the seven other nations, including a mercurial Pakistan, when the battle for continental supremacy unfolds at the Asia Cup T20 tournament on Tuesday.

The action will begin with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, but all eyes will be on Dubai, where a star-studded Indian team will be aiming to crush United Arab Emirates in its opener on Wednesday.

The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter will start at 8 p.m IST.

In an action-packed T20I tournament, India are part of Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan are in Group B.

The top 2 sides from either group will qualify for the high-intense Super 4s stage to determine the finalists. Suryakumar Yadav's men will be hoping to put up their dominant show by continuing to play their aggressive brand of cricket in the hot and humid climes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.