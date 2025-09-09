India At Asia Cup 2025: Squad, Schedule, India vs Pakistan Date, Live Streaming Details And More
India will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on Sep 10.
Overwhelming favourites will be an understatement to define the Suryakumar Yadav-led India given the gulf between them and the seven other nations, including a mercurial Pakistan, when the battle for continental supremacy unfolds at the Asia Cup T20 tournament on Tuesday.
The action will begin with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, but all eyes will be on Dubai, where a star-studded Indian team will be aiming to crush United Arab Emirates in its opener on Wednesday.
The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter will start at 8 p.m IST.
In an action-packed T20I tournament, India are part of Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan are in Group B.
The top 2 sides from either group will qualify for the high-intense Super 4s stage to determine the finalists. Suryakumar Yadav's men will be hoping to put up their dominant show by continuing to play their aggressive brand of cricket in the hot and humid climes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan
Much of the spotlight will be reserved for the India-Pakistan encounter to be held in Dubai in front of a packed crowd. The arch-rivals will likely collide in Group A.
India will be hoping to extend their winning run against Pakistan at major events, having defeated them at last year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA and then comprehensively at the ICC Champions Trophy in March, albeit in a different format. India have also beaten Pakistan twice and lost only once in matchups during the T20I iterations of the Asia Cup.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time And Venue
The India vs Pakistan Group A encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The high-octane match will start at 8:00 p.m. IST
India At Asia Cup 2025: Schedule
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Asia Cup 2025: How To Watch India vs Pakistan And Other Matches Live?
All of India's games at the Asia Cup 2025 will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also livestream the Men in Blue in action on Sony Liv app and website.
(With PTI inputs)