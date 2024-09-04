India Achieves Record Medal Haul In Paralympics

India achieved its best ever medal haul in the Paralympics as it went past last edition's number of podium finishes on the back of a superlative performance by the country's track and field athletes here on Tuesday.

A late evening rush of medals swelled India's tally to 20 (3 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze) to surpass its earlier best haul of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games three years ago.

On a red-letter day for Indian para sports, the track and field athletes showcased their might for the second consecutive day at the iconic Stade de France, bagging five medals —two silver and three bronze—as the country ended day six of the quadrennial showpiece at 17th place.

India had won five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.