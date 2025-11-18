India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match Live On TV And Online?

India A vs Oman Live Streaming: India A's journey in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 takes a pivotal turn as they prepare to face Oman in their last group game.

After a disappointing defeat against Pakistan Shaheens, Jitesh Sharma’s side finds itself in a must-win situation if it wants to make it through to the semi-finals. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 8 p.m. IST.

The Indian team got off to a flying start with an emphatic win over the UAE but stumbled against Pakistan A, going down by eight wickets.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again stood out for India, top-scoring with 45 runs against Pakistan A. However, his dismissal sparked a dramatic batting collapse, with India being bowled out for just 136. Pakistan A then comfortably chased down the target with 40 balls remaining.

Pakistan A's victory guaranteed their passage to the semi-finals, leaving India A with no choice but to triumph over Oman if they are to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Jitesh must also raise his game both as a batsman and as the team’s leader and capitalise on his valuable experience from senior T20Is and the IPL.

India’s pace attack will have to step up after struggling against Pakistan A. For India A to book their spot in the competition's knockout stage, a strong and balanced team effort is essential across all departments.