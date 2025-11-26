IND vs SA, 2nd Test: List Of India's Biggest Defeats As Proteas Whitewash Gambhir's Boys

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India's aura of invincibility at home collapsed in dramatic fashion on Wednesday as Rishabh Pant-led team crashed to their heaviest defeat in Test cricket, suffering a 408-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati.

Chasing 549, India folded for just 140, eclipsing their previous worst loss, a 342-run setback against Australia in Nagpur in 2004.

South Africa's win sealed a 2-0 series victory for Temba Bavuma's men, and handed India their second home whitewash in a little over a year.

India had fallen short in the series opener in Kolkata, losing by 30 runs on a treacherous, turning surface at Eden Gardens. In Guwahati, however, the pitch was far more consistent, yet the result was even more punishing.

The loss was jarring given the nature of India’s batting failures on what Kuldeep Yadav described as a road-like surface. India scraped together just 201 in the first innings and fared even worse in the second, folding for 140 to slump to a 408-run defeat. The result completed a miserable fortnight for the hosts.