Ind Vs Pak: BCCI Following Government Stance On Sporting Ties With Pakistan, Says Arun Dhumal

As per a new policy announced by the government recently, India will not engage in any bilateral sporting contest with Pakistan but will continue to face the neighbours in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament.

On the sponsorship vacuum created by fantasy sports gaming platform Dream11's exit as partner, Dhumal said that the process to finalising a replacement is already underway.

"What is done is done. We have started the process of finalising the sponsors and will get to know about it in the next 2–3 weeks," he said.