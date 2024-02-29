IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India's Squad For Final Test In Dharamsala Announced; Bumrah Returns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced Team India's squad for the fifth and final Test against England.

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 onwards. India beat England in the fourth Test to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

The BCCI said that KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the match in Dharamsala.

The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue, an official press release said.

Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the fifth Test.

Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2.

"He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI said.

The apex cricket body in India also informed that Mohd. Shami successfully underwent surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process.