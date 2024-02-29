IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India's Squad For Final Test In Dharamsala Announced; Bumrah Returns
The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 onwards. India beat England in the fourth Test to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced Team India's squad for the fifth and final Test against England.
The BCCI said that KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the match in Dharamsala.
The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue, an official press release said.
Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the fifth Test.
Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2.
"He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI said.
The apex cricket body in India also informed that Mohd. Shami successfully underwent surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process.
India's Squad For 5th Test vs England
Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
India vs England, 4th Test
India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home in Ranchi on Monday.
Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.
The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.
In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).
(With PTI inputs)