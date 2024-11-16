IND vs AUS Test Series 2024-25: Date, Time, Venues, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More About BGT
Border Gavaskar Trophy: The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth, starting November 22.
India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match Test series. The Kiwis managed to register a whitewash against the Rohit Sharma-led team, ending their 12-year record streak. The Indian team had won 18 consecutive Test series at home over the last 12 years.
The focus will now shift to Australia where the Indian team will play 5 Tests in the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first match will be played at Perth, starting November 22.
India is returning to Australia three years after their historic Test series win in 2021.
World Test Championship Points Table
Australia remain at the top of the WTC table, having recorded a PCT of 62.50 in 12 matches. They are followed by India, who has played 14 Tests in this cycle to register a PCT of 58.33. To stay in contention for the 2025 WTC final, India must beat Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.
To secure a place in the final, India must achieve a 4-0 victory over the Australians, which will boost their percentage to 65.79. In other scenarios, they need to depend on the teams like Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa.
Shami Keeps BGT Selection Hopes Alive
Star pacer Mohammad Shami, who is recovering from a knee injury, missed out a place in the squad. In Shami's absence, the Indian pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, will rely on Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. The selectors have shown faith in several new faces including Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran.
However, the beleaguered Indian team could get the Mohammed Shami boost during the challenging Australia tour after the pace-bowling stalwart made an impressive comeback from injury by grabbing four wickets in a Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.
Playing his first red-ball game in more than a year, Shami, who represents Bengal, bowled four spells across 57 overs in Madhya Pradesh's first innings and returned with figures of 19-4-54-4.
While this is great news for the Indian team, it is understood that the national selection committee will look at how his body holds up in the second innings as well and whether there is any swelling or pain at the end of the contest, being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
News agency PTI reported that despite naming an 18-member squad for Australia, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and the team management would include Shami the moment the BCCI's head of Medical and Sports Science team, Dr Nitin Patel, declares him fit.
Australia, on the other hand, will be making a comeback to the Whites after a long gap. The Kangaroos last played a Test series against New Zealand in February this year ahead of the T20 World Cup. Australia registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over the Kiwis.
India vs Australia Test Series 2024-25: Date And Time
The IND vs AUS Test series will start on November 22 and conclude on January 7, 2025. The matches will start at different times depending on the venue. The first Test will start at 7:50 a.m IST whereas the second day and night match will be played from 9:30 a.m IST. While the third Test will start at 5:50 AM (IST), the remaining two matches will be played from 5 AM (IST).
India vs Australia Test Series 2024-25: Venues
Perth Stadium, Perth
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
The Gabba, Brisbane
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Full Schedule
India vs Australia, 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth
India vs Australia, 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide
India vs Australia, 3rd Test- December 14-18, Brisbane
India vs Australia, 4th Test - December 26-30, Melbourne
India vs Australia, 5th Test- January 2-7, Sydney
India vs Australia Test Series 2024-25: Live Telecast
The IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series will be broadcast live on Star Sports in India.
India vs Australia Test Series 2024-25: Live Streaming
India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Test series will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
India's Squad For Test Series Against Australia
India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
Australia's Test Squad For India Series
Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
