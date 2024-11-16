IND vs AUS Test Series 2024-25: Date, Time, Venues, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More About BGT

Star pacer Mohammad Shami, who is recovering from a knee injury, missed out a place in the squad. In Shami's absence, the Indian pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, will rely on Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. The selectors have shown faith in several new faces including Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

However, the beleaguered Indian team could get the Mohammed Shami boost during the challenging Australia tour after the pace-bowling stalwart made an impressive comeback from injury by grabbing four wickets in a Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.

Playing his first red-ball game in more than a year, Shami, who represents Bengal, bowled four spells across 57 overs in Madhya Pradesh's first innings and returned with figures of 19-4-54-4.

While this is great news for the Indian team, it is understood that the national selection committee will look at how his body holds up in the second innings as well and whether there is any swelling or pain at the end of the contest, being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

News agency PTI reported that despite naming an 18-member squad for Australia, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and the team management would include Shami the moment the BCCI's head of Medical and Sports Science team, Dr Nitin Patel, declares him fit.