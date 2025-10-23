IND vs AUS: Consecutive Ducks For Virat Kohli For First Time In His ODI Career, Internet Reacts

Business NewsSportsIND vs AUS: Consecutive Ducks For Virat Kohli For First Time In His ODI Career, Internet Reacts
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: The Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, known for his dominance at this venue, was sent back to the dressing room by Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett.

23 Oct 2025, 10:35 AM IST i
This dismissal is the first time Kohli has been out for back-to-back ducks in his One Day International career, following his failure to score in the India vs Australia opener. (Photo: @GaurangBhardwa1/X)
India vs Austraia, 2nd ODI: A stunned silence fell over the Adelaide Oval as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a four-ball duck during the second ODI against Australia.

This dismissal is the first time Kohli has been out for back-to-back ducks in his One Day International career, following his failure to score in the India vs Australia opener.

The Indian batting maestro, known for his dominance at this venue, was sent back to the dressing room by Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett.

Kohli tried to flick the ball but got beaten on the inside edge (the ball hit the bat on the inner side), making it look like it would hit the stumps. Umpire Sam Nogajski raised his finger, confirming the LBW decision. The ball-tracking technology later suggested the delivery was going on to hit the middle of middle stump, which affirmed the umpire's call.

The dismissal silenced the Adelaide crowd, who had come expecting to see a Kohli's last performance in the stadium.

As he began his long walk back, Kohli acknowledged the crowd's reaction, raising his gloves in a gesture of appreciation before disappearing into the dressing room.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck in the 2nd ODI against Australia.

Some fans expressed disappointment and frustration while some fans some were left dejected with his form. A user wrote, "Should Virat Kohli consider retirement now? It’s painful to see a legend like him struggle."

Kohli also acknowledged the crowd by raising his gloves while walking back which led to the chatter of his impending retirement from ODIs.

Many fans also acknowledged Kohli's past contributions and expressed hope that he would come back stronger. "Back To Back Ducks for Virat Kohli Hopefully, he makes a strong comeback in the last ODI and treats us to the classic Virat Kohli once again, wrote an user."

The last time Kohli was dismissed for consecutive ducks was in a Test and T20I in Ahmedabad in 2021, but never in ODIs, until today.

