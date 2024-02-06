IND U19 vs SA U19 World Cup Semi-Final: All You Need To Know
5-time champions India will face off against 2014 winner South Africa in the first semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2024.
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The semi-final lineup for the U19 Cricket World Cup was confirmed on Saturday when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs to seal a place in the semi-finals.
India, Australia and South Africa are the other three teams who complete the semi-final lineup for the U19 World Cup.
The first semi-final will see India take on South Africa, whereas the second semi-final will see Australia take on Pakistan.
Here's all you need to know about this crucial India U19 vs South Africa U19 match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024.
IND U19 vs SA U19: Date, Time and Venue
Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST.
Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
IND U19 vs SA U19: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
South Africa U19 Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Telecast Details
The India U19 vs South Africa U19 World Cup 2024 semi-final will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India and can be watched live on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD).
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming Details
The India U19 vs South Africa U19 World Cup 2024 semi-final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND U19 vs SA U19: Predicted Playing XI
India U19 (Probable Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla
South Africa U19 (Probable Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Juan James(c), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
India U19: Road to the semi-finals
The five-time World Cup Champions India are one of the two teams in the U19 World Cup who have reached the semi-final stage after winning all the matches of the group stage as well as the Super Six stage.
The Under 19 Cricket team of India started the World Cup campaign on Jan. 20 when they faced Bangladesh in their first match of the tournament, India won that game convincingly by 84 runs. On their road towards the qualification into Super Six stage, the U19 Indian cricket team recorded handsome victories over Ireland and the USA - both games were won by the same margin of 201 runs. India qualified as the top-ranked team from Group A and was pitted against New Zealand and Nepal in the Super Six stage.
Going into the Super Six stage, India continued their dominating form and hammered the New Zealand side by winning the game by 214 runs. In their last match of Super Six stage, India defeated their Asian counterpart Nepal by 132 runs to confirm their spot in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2024.
South Africa U19: Road to the semi-finals
South Africa who last won the U19 World Cup ten years ago in 2014 started their World Cup campaign on January 19 when they faced West Indies in match 2 of Group B, the host nation eventually won the game by 31 runs. They faced their only defeat of the tournament at the hands of the U19 England Cricket team who won the game by 36 runs (DLS method) after the game was cut short by bad weather. The host nation secured their place in the Super Six stage on the back of a strong performance against the Scotland U19 team by winning the game by 7 wickets.
After qualifying for the Super Six stage, South Africa was pitted against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and both of these teams were dispatched by the host team by winning their games convincingly. SA won against Zimbabwe by 9 wickets whereas against Sri Lanka they registered a massive 119-runs victory.
IND U19 vs SA U19: Players To Watch
The Indian cricket team have dominated with the bat which is also evident from the stats of the tournament, with Musheer Khan and team captain Uday Saharan leading the run charts. Both batsmen have registered have more than 300+ runs this tournament and will again hold the key if India bat first. On a bowling front, Saumy Pandey leads the charge with 16 wickets against his name which is also the third-highest of the tournament.
For the South African side, Steve Stolk (214 runs) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (211 runs) lead the batting charts, but it has been their bowling that has attracted a lot of attention with Kwena Maphaka leading the charge with 18 wickets in 5 matches, which includes three five-wicket haul as well. He has been the find of the tournament for the South African side who was ably supported by his teammate Riley Norton who has picked up 11 wickets in the tournament.
If India go on to register a victory against the host nation South Africa then it will be their record 9th appearance in the finals of the U19 World Cup since the inception of the tournament which began in 1988.