IND U19 vs SA U19 World Cup Semi-Final: All You Need To Know

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The semi-final lineup for the U19 Cricket World Cup was confirmed on Saturday when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs to seal a place in the semi-finals.

India, Australia and South Africa are the other three teams who complete the semi-final lineup for the U19 World Cup.

The first semi-final will see India take on South Africa, whereas the second semi-final will see Australia take on Pakistan.

Here's all you need to know about this crucial India U19 vs South Africa U19 match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024.