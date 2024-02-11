IND U19 vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Live Telecast & Streaming Details, H2H, Playing XI And More

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The final of the U19 Cricket World Cup will see India taking on Australia, in what would be the third final in a row between these two champion nations. The 2023 Cricket World Cup Final that was held in November last year saw Australia become World Champions and secure their 6th title in the ODI format, this was after the World Test Championship Final which was held in June 2023 which also saw Australia secure the ICC World Test Championship Mace.

India has won the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup on five previous occasions (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022) and has a record sixth title on the line. If India wins then this will be their first successful title defence.

Australia on the other hand have won the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup on three previous occasions (1988, 2002, 2010). If Australia wins then this will be the nation's fourth major ICC trophy in the last year following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 along with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.

Here's all you need to know about this crucial India U19 vs Australia U19 Final of the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024.