IND U19 vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Live Telecast & Streaming Details, H2H, Playing XI And More
Five-time U19 World Champions India will take on three-time U19 World Champions Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The final of the U19 Cricket World Cup will see India taking on Australia, in what would be the third final in a row between these two champion nations. The 2023 Cricket World Cup Final that was held in November last year saw Australia become World Champions and secure their 6th title in the ODI format, this was after the World Test Championship Final which was held in June 2023 which also saw Australia secure the ICC World Test Championship Mace.
India has won the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup on five previous occasions (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022) and has a record sixth title on the line. If India wins then this will be their first successful title defence.
Australia on the other hand have won the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup on three previous occasions (1988, 2002, 2010). If Australia wins then this will be the nation's fourth major ICC trophy in the last year following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 along with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.
Here's all you need to know about this crucial India U19 vs Australia U19 Final of the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024.
IND U19 vs AUS U19: Date, Time and Venue
Date and Time: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni
India U19: Road to the Finals
The five-time World Cup Champions India are the only team in the U19 World Cup that have won all the matches of the Group stage as well as the Super Six stage. India also came out victorious in a thrilling semi-final against South Africa on February 6.
The Under 19 Cricket team of India started the World Cup campaign on Jan. 20 when they faced Bangladesh in their first match of the tournament, India won that game convincingly by 84 runs. On their road towards the qualification into Super Six stage, the U19 Indian cricket team recorded handsome victories over Ireland and the USA - both games were won by the same margin of 201 runs. India qualified as the top-ranked team from Group A and was pitted against New Zealand and Nepal in the Super Six stage.
Going into the Super Six stage, India continued their dominating form and hammered the New Zealand side by winning the game by 214 runs. In their last match of the Super Six stage, India defeated their Asian counterpart Nepal by 132 runs to confirm their spot in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2024.
The semi-final on the other hand turned out to be a super close contest with India snatching victory by winning the game by 2 wickets. Chasing 245 runs, India seemed down and out when they were reduced to 32-4 in 11 overs. But it was India's captain cool Uday Saharan who was ably supported by Sachin Dhas who took India into the finals on the back of a 169-run partnership. Uday's match-winning 81 runs saw him rewarded with the man of the match in the sem-finals.
Australia U19: Road to the Finals
Australia also comes into the finals as being the only other undefeated team of the tournament alongside India. Australia won all their matches albeit the Super Six game against West Indies which was washed out due to rain. India had smooth sailing at the start of the tournament but the same cannot be said about Australia who began the tournament with a nervy win against Namibia. Although Australia bundled out Namibia for 91 runs, they were made to fight hard for the victory which saw them lose six wickets in their chase for a moderate target. Australia came back strong and secured big victories against Zimbabwe (won by 225 runs) and Sri Lanka (won by 6 wickets) to qualify for the Super Six stage.
Australia reached the semi-finals after defeating their Ashes rival England by 110 runs. But just like India, Australia were made to sweat it out before they could secure their way to the finals. Just like the 1st semi-final, the second semi-final which saw them play Pakistan turned out to be a mega thriller.
Australia started the game well and bundled out Pakistan for a below-par score of 179 but Pakistan fought back in the second innings which saw the match swung from one side to another before what seemed to be an upper hand for the Saad Baig-led team when Australia were reduced to 164-9. But it was the last-wicket partnership between Raf MacMillan and Callum Vidler that took Australia over the ropes in the last over of this nail-biting contest.
Where to watch IND U19 vs AUS U19 Final on TV?
The India U19 vs Australia U19 World Cup 2024 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.
IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Streaming Details
The India U19 vs Australia U19 World Cup 2024 final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
IND U19 vs AUS U19: Playing XI
Both India and Australia will look to play the same strong playing XI which saw them eke out victories in their respective semi-final matches.
India U19 (Probable Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Australia U19 (Probable Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
IND U19 vs AUS U19: Head-To-Head Record in World Cup
Matches Played: 8
India Won: 6
Australia Won: 2
The teams have met in the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup final twice before with India emerging victorious on both occasions (2012 and 2018).