In Pictures: India’s Golden Girls Shine In World Cup Glory At DY Patil Stadium
Here are the best visuals from India’s unforgettable night.
History was made on Sunday as the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side delivered a performance for the ages, scripting a moment reminiscent of the men’s 1983 triumph.
Here are the best visuals from India’s unforgettable night.
Let the celebrations go long into the night ð¥³ð— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2025
Put your hands together for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 winners - #TeamIndia ð®ð³#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvSA | #Champions pic.twitter.com/Gnnz6S3GRf
History created! ð®ð³ð Huge congratulations to the Indian Womenâs Cricket Team on winning the 50-over World Cup for the very first time! ð— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 2, 2025
What a proud moment for the entire nation your hard work, spirit, and determination have made India shine on the world stage.
Well played toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/8Rhh39Z2BI
India is world champion!!ðâ¨â¨— United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) November 2, 2025
Congratulations to ð®ð³ Women's Cricket Team @BCCIWomen for a historic first win at the @ICC Women's Cricket World Cup!
A thrilling end to an exciting & memorable tournament.
You inspire us and the world!#TeamUNinIndia with #WomenInBlue.#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/CUzWn5m3sr
ðð£ðð¤ð§ððð©ð©ððð¡ð ðððð£ðð¨ ð— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2025
A victory lap full of joy and emotions by #TeamIndia at the DY Patil Stadium ð¥³ð#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvSA | #Champions pic.twitter.com/vO6nWIUGZh