In Pictures: India’s Golden Girls Shine In World Cup Glory At DY Patil Stadium

Business NewsSportsIn Pictures: India’s Golden Girls Shine In World Cup Glory At DY Patil Stadium
03 Nov 2025, 07:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image Source: BCCI/X)</p></div>
History was made on Sunday as the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side delivered a performance for the ages, scripting a moment reminiscent of the men’s 1983 triumph.

