ILT20 2024: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details And More

Gulf Giants are the defending champions of the International League T20.

17 Jan 2024, 03:51 PM IST
ILT20 2024: The 2024 International League T20, organized under the guidance of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is one of the major franchise-run T20 leagues worldwide which recently received List A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ILT20 is the first T20 league run by the board of an associate nation to be given the status.

The List A status means that the ILT20 tournament will be recognised as an official T20 tournament, with all tournament statistics given official status.

This will be the second edition of the International League T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on February 17. In the inaugural edition held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament. Chris Jordan who was part of the Gulf Giants squad was named player of the series for his 20-wicket haul.

Here's all you need to know about the ILT20 2024 tournament which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ILT20 2024: Date, Time And Format

The ILT20 tournament will begin on January 19 and the final will take place on February 17. The starting time for the afternoon cricket matches will be 4 p.m. IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 8 p.m. IST.

A total of 34 matches will be played in the tournament, including two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).

A total of six teams will play in the 2024 edition of the International League T20. These teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.

ILT20 2024 Teams

These are the six teams that are participating in the 2024 International League T20.

  1. Gulf Giants (GG)

  2. Desert Vipers (DV)

  3. MI Emirates (MIE)

  4. Dubai Capitals (DCP)

  5. Sharjah Warriors (SW)

  6. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR)

ILT20 2024 Full Fixture List

The schedule comprises of 30 round-robin matches followed by two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final.

ILT20 2024 Full Squads

Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the 2024 International League T20.

Gulf Giants

  • James Vince (Captain)

  • Aayan Afzal Khan

  • Carlos Brathwaite

  • Chris Jordan

  • Chris Lynn

  • Dominic Drakes

  • Gerhard Erasmus

  • Jamie Overton

  • Jamie Smith

  • Jordan Cox

  • Karim Janat

  • Mohammad Zohaib Zubair

  • Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

  • Rehan Ahmad

  • Richard Gleeson

  • Sanchit Sharma

  • Saurabh Netravalkar

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Usman Khan

Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Chris Lynn, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rehan Ahmad and Gerhard Erasmus were the players retained by the Gulf Giants side.

Desert Vipers

  • Colin Munro (Captain)

  • Adam Hose

  • Alex Hales

  • Ali Naseer

  • Aryan Lakra

  • Azam Khan

  • Bas De Leede

  • Dinesh Chandinal

  • Gus Atkinson

  • Karthik Meiyappan

  • Luke Wood

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Michael Jones

  • Rohan Mustafa

  • Shadab Khan

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi

  • Sheldon Cottrell

  • Sherfane Rutherford

  • Tom Curran

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson and Ali Naseer were the players retained by the Desert Vipers side.

MI Emirates

  • Kieron Pollard (Captain)

  • Akeal Hosein

  • Ambati Rayudu

  • Andre Fletcher

  • Asif Khan

  • Corey Anderson

  • Daniel Mousley

  • Dwayne Bravo

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Jordan Thompson

  • Kusal Perera

  • Mckenny Clarke

  • Mohammad Rashid Khan

  • Muhammad Waseem

  • Nicholas Pooran

  • Nosthush Kenjige

  • Odean Smith

  • Trent Boult

  • Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

  • Waqar Salamkheil

  • Will Smeed

  • Zahoor Khan

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Muhammad Waseem, Daniel Mousley, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thomas, Will Sameed, Mickenny Clarke and Andre Fletcher were the players retained by the MI Emirates side.

Dubai Capitals

  • David Warner (Captain)

  • Andrew Tye

  • Dasun Shanaka

  • Dushmantha Chameera

  • Haider Ali

  • Joe Root

  • Mark Wood

  • Max Holden

  • Muhammad Mohsin

  • Nawan Thushara

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Rahul Chopra

  • Raja Akif

  • Rovman Powell

  • Roelof Van Der Merwe

  • Sadeera Samarawickrama

  • Sam Billings

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Vriitya Aravind

Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera and Raja Akifullah Khan were the players retained by the Dubai Capitals side.

Sharjah Warriors

  • Basil Hameed

  • Chris Sole

  • Chris Woakes

  • Daniel Sams

  • Dilshan Madushanka

  • James Fuller

  • Joe Denly

  • Johnson Charles

  • Junaid Siddique

  • Kusal Mendis

  • Lewis Gregory

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Mark Deyal

  • Mark Watt

  • Martin Guptill

  • Muhamad Jawadullah

  • Nilansh Keswani

  • Qais Ahmad

  • Sean Williams

  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Muhammad Jawadullah were the players retained by the Sharjah Warriors side.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

  • Sunil Narine (Captain)

  • Aditya Shetty

  • Ali Khan

  • Alishan Sharafu

  • Andre Russell

  • Brandon McMullen

  • Charith Asalanka

  • David Willey

  • Jake Lintott

  • Joe Clark

  • Josh Little

  • Laurine Evans

  • Marchant De Lange

  • Matiullah Khan

  • Michael Pepper

  • Ravi Bopara

  • Sabir Ali

  • Sam Hussain

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Joe Clark, Charith Asalanka, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan and Marchant DE Lange were the players retained by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders side.

ILT20 2024 Venues

The three venues mentioned below will host the 2024 International League T20 matches.

  1. Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

  2. Abu Dhabi International Stadium

  3. Sharjah Cricket Stadium

How to watch the live telecast of ILT20 2024 in India? 

The live telecast of the ILT20 2024 in India will be available on Sony Six and Zee TV channels.

Source: ILT20 website

ILT20 2024 Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ILT20 2024 will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.

ILT20 2024: List of Broadcasting Channels Worldwide

The 2024 International League T20 matches will also be broadcasted worldwide in the following countries on the TV channels listed below.

ILT20 2024: List of Commentators

Here is the list of ILT20 league commentators

  • Virender Sehwag

  • Harbhajan Singh

  • Rohan Gavaskar

  • Saba Karim

  • Nikhil Chopra

  • Vivek Razdan

  • Wasim Akram

  • Waqar Younis

  • Shoaib Akhtar

  • Alan Wilkins

  • Simon Doull

  • Daren Ganga

  • Danny Morrison

  • Niall O’Brien

ILT20 2024: New Rules

The International League T20 has introduced two new rules for the 2024 edition of the league.

These two rules are

  • Wildcard Rule: This rule allows all six franchises to add two more players to their squads, and these two extra players can join their team at any time in the league. This rule was introduced to mitigate the scenarios when players are not fully available or are ruled out due to unforeseen injuries.

  • Super-Sub Rule: This rule allows teams to substitute one player during the game. The player can be substituted any time after completing the 1st over of the match or before the start of the 2nd innings. A substitute cannot be recalled and replaced by the main player or any other additional substitutes.

