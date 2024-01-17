ILT20 2024: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details And More
Gulf Giants are the defending champions of the International League T20.
ILT20 2024: The 2024 International League T20, organized under the guidance of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is one of the major franchise-run T20 leagues worldwide which recently received List A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
ILT20 is the first T20 league run by the board of an associate nation to be given the status.
The List A status means that the ILT20 tournament will be recognised as an official T20 tournament, with all tournament statistics given official status.
This will be the second edition of the International League T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on February 17. In the inaugural edition held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament. Chris Jordan who was part of the Gulf Giants squad was named player of the series for his 20-wicket haul.
Here's all you need to know about the ILT20 2024 tournament which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
ILT20 2024: Date, Time And Format
The ILT20 tournament will begin on January 19 and the final will take place on February 17. The starting time for the afternoon cricket matches will be 4 p.m. IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 8 p.m. IST.
A total of 34 matches will be played in the tournament, including two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).
A total of six teams will play in the 2024 edition of the International League T20. These teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
ILT20 2024 Teams
These are the six teams that are participating in the 2024 International League T20.
Gulf Giants (GG)
Desert Vipers (DV)
MI Emirates (MIE)
Dubai Capitals (DCP)
Sharjah Warriors (SW)
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR)
ILT20 2024 Full Fixture List
The schedule comprises of 30 round-robin matches followed by two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final.
ILT20 2024 Full Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the 2024 International League T20.
Gulf Giants
James Vince (Captain)
Aayan Afzal Khan
Carlos Brathwaite
Chris Jordan
Chris Lynn
Dominic Drakes
Gerhard Erasmus
Jamie Overton
Jamie Smith
Jordan Cox
Karim Janat
Mohammad Zohaib Zubair
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Rehan Ahmad
Richard Gleeson
Sanchit Sharma
Saurabh Netravalkar
Shimron Hetmyer
Usman Khan
Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Chris Lynn, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rehan Ahmad and Gerhard Erasmus were the players retained by the Gulf Giants side.
Desert Vipers
Colin Munro (Captain)
Adam Hose
Alex Hales
Ali Naseer
Aryan Lakra
Azam Khan
Bas De Leede
Dinesh Chandinal
Gus Atkinson
Karthik Meiyappan
Luke Wood
Matheesha Pathirana
Michael Jones
Rohan Mustafa
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Sheldon Cottrell
Sherfane Rutherford
Tom Curran
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson and Ali Naseer were the players retained by the Desert Vipers side.
MI Emirates
Kieron Pollard (Captain)
Akeal Hosein
Ambati Rayudu
Andre Fletcher
Asif Khan
Corey Anderson
Daniel Mousley
Dwayne Bravo
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Jordan Thompson
Kusal Perera
Mckenny Clarke
Mohammad Rashid Khan
Muhammad Waseem
Nicholas Pooran
Nosthush Kenjige
Odean Smith
Trent Boult
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Waqar Salamkheil
Will Smeed
Zahoor Khan
Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Muhammad Waseem, Daniel Mousley, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thomas, Will Sameed, Mickenny Clarke and Andre Fletcher were the players retained by the MI Emirates side.
Dubai Capitals
David Warner (Captain)
Andrew Tye
Dasun Shanaka
Dushmantha Chameera
Haider Ali
Joe Root
Mark Wood
Max Holden
Muhammad Mohsin
Nawan Thushara
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahul Chopra
Raja Akif
Rovman Powell
Roelof Van Der Merwe
Sadeera Samarawickrama
Sam Billings
Sikandar Raza
Vriitya Aravind
Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera and Raja Akifullah Khan were the players retained by the Dubai Capitals side.
Sharjah Warriors
Basil Hameed
Chris Sole
Chris Woakes
Daniel Sams
Dilshan Madushanka
James Fuller
Joe Denly
Johnson Charles
Junaid Siddique
Kusal Mendis
Lewis Gregory
Maheesh Theekshana
Mark Deyal
Mark Watt
Martin Guptill
Muhamad Jawadullah
Nilansh Keswani
Qais Ahmad
Sean Williams
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Muhammad Jawadullah were the players retained by the Sharjah Warriors side.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Sunil Narine (Captain)
Aditya Shetty
Ali Khan
Alishan Sharafu
Andre Russell
Brandon McMullen
Charith Asalanka
David Willey
Jake Lintott
Joe Clark
Josh Little
Laurine Evans
Marchant De Lange
Matiullah Khan
Michael Pepper
Ravi Bopara
Sabir Ali
Sam Hussain
Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Joe Clark, Charith Asalanka, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan and Marchant DE Lange were the players retained by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders side.
ILT20 2024 Venues
The three venues mentioned below will host the 2024 International League T20 matches.
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium
Abu Dhabi International Stadium
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
How to watch the live telecast of ILT20 2024 in India?
The live telecast of the ILT20 2024 in India will be available on Sony Six and Zee TV channels.
Source: ILT20 website
ILT20 2024 Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of the ILT20 2024 will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.
ILT20 2024: List of Broadcasting Channels Worldwide
The 2024 International League T20 matches will also be broadcasted worldwide in the following countries on the TV channels listed below.
ILT20 2024: List of Commentators
Here is the list of ILT20 league commentators
Virender Sehwag
Harbhajan Singh
Rohan Gavaskar
Saba Karim
Nikhil Chopra
Vivek Razdan
Wasim Akram
Waqar Younis
Shoaib Akhtar
Alan Wilkins
Simon Doull
Daren Ganga
Danny Morrison
Niall O’Brien
ILT20 2024: New Rules
The International League T20 has introduced two new rules for the 2024 edition of the league.
These two rules are
Wildcard Rule: This rule allows all six franchises to add two more players to their squads, and these two extra players can join their team at any time in the league. This rule was introduced to mitigate the scenarios when players are not fully available or are ruled out due to unforeseen injuries.
Super-Sub Rule: This rule allows teams to substitute one player during the game. The player can be substituted any time after completing the 1st over of the match or before the start of the 2nd innings. A substitute cannot be recalled and replaced by the main player or any other additional substitutes.