ILT20 2024: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details And More

ILT20 2024: The 2024 International League T20, organized under the guidance of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is one of the major franchise-run T20 leagues worldwide which recently received List A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ILT20 is the first T20 league run by the board of an associate nation to be given the status.

The List A status means that the ILT20 tournament will be recognised as an official T20 tournament, with all tournament statistics given official status.

This will be the second edition of the International League T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on February 17. In the inaugural edition held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament. Chris Jordan who was part of the Gulf Giants squad was named player of the series for his 20-wicket haul.

Here's all you need to know about the ILT20 2024 tournament which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).