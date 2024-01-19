ILT20 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch International League T20 Season 2 On TV And Online?
Match 1 of ILT20 2024 will see defending champions Gulf Giants taking on Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 19.
Season 2 of International League T20 which is organized under the guidance of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will begin on January 19 and conclude on February 17.
In the inaugural edition of the International League T20 held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament by defeating Desert Vipers by seven wickets (with eight balls to spare).
A total of 34 matches will be played in the 2024 ILT20 tournament, including two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final - which will be held on February 17.
Six teams are participating in the 2024 edition of the International League T20. These teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Here are the six teams playing the ILT20 2024
Gulf Giants (GG)
Desert Vipers (DV)
MI Emirates (MIE)
Dubai Capitals (DCP)
Sharjah Warriors (SW)
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR)
England's James Vince will lead the defending champions Gulf Giants. The Desert Vipers side will be led by New Zealand batsman Colin Munro. MI Emirates will be led by Keiron Pollard of West Indies.
David Warner, who recently announced his retirement from Test and ODI cricket will lead the Dubai Capitals team. Sunil Narine will be captaining the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' side whereas English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore will lead the Sharjah Warriors side.
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venues which will host a 34-match long tournament in UAE.
ILT20 2024 Live Telecast Details
All the matches of ILT20 will be broadcast live on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, and Sony Six HD channels in India.
ILT20 2024 Live Streaming Details
Zee5 will live stream all the matches of ILT20 on its app and website.
ILT20 2024 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the 2024 International League T20.
Gulf Giants Full Squad
James Vince (Captain)
Aayan Afzal Khan
Carlos Brathwaite
Chris Jordan
Chris Lynn
Dominic Drakes
Gerhard Erasmus
Jamie Overton
Jamie Smith
Jordan Cox
Karim Janat
Mohammad Zohaib Zubair
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Rehan Ahmad
Richard Gleeson
Sanchit Sharma
Saurabh Netravalkar
Shimron Hetmyer
Usman Khan
Desert Vipers Full Squad
Colin Munro (Captain)
Adam Hose
Alex Hales
Ali Naseer
Aryan Lakra
Azam Khan
Bas De Leede
Dinesh Chandinal
Gus Atkinson
Karthik Meiyappan
Luke Wood
Matheesha Pathirana
Michael Jones
Rohan Mustafa
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Sheldon Cottrell
Sherfane Rutherford
Tom Curran
Wanindu Hasaranga
MI Emirates Full Squad
Kieron Pollard (Captain)
Akeal Hosein
Ambati Rayudu
Andre Fletcher
Asif Khan
Corey Anderson
Daniel Mousley
Dwayne Bravo
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Jordan Thompson
Kusal Perera
Mckenny Clarke
Mohammad Rashid Khan
Muhammad Waseem
Nicholas Pooran
Nosthush Kenjige
Odean Smith
Trent Boult
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Waqar Salamkheil
Will Smeed
Zahoor Khan
Dubai Capitals Full Squad
David Warner (Captain)
Andrew Tye
Dasun Shanaka
Dushmantha Chameera
Haider Ali
Joe Root
Mark Wood
Max Holden
Muhammad Mohsin
Nawan Thushara
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahul Chopra
Raja Akif
Rovman Powell
Roelof Van Der Merwe
Sadeera Samarawickrama
Sam Billings
Sikandar Raza
Vriitya Aravind
Sharjah Warriors Full Squad
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain)
Basil Hameed
Chris Sole
Chris Woakes
Daniel Sams
Dilshan Madushanka
James Fuller
Joe Denly
Johnson Charles
Junaid Siddique
Kusal Mendis
Lewis Gregory
Maheesh Theekshana
Mark Deyal
Mark Watt
Martin Guptill
Muhamad Jawadullah
Nilansh Keswani
Qais Ahmad
Sean Williams
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Full Squad
Sunil Narine (Captain)
Aditya Shetty
Ali Khan
Alishan Sharafu
Andre Russell
Brandon McMullen
Charith Asalanka
David Willey
Jake Lintott
Joe Clark
Josh Little
Laurine Evans
Marchant De Lange
Matiullah Khan
Michael Pepper
Ravi Bopara
Sabir Ali
Sam Hussain