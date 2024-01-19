NDTV ProfitSportsILT20 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch International League T20 Season 2 On TV And Online?
ADVERTISEMENT

ILT20 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch International League T20 Season 2 On TV And Online?

Match 1 of ILT20 2024 will see defending champions Gulf Giants taking on Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 19.

19 Jan 2024, 03:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source: X/https://twitter.com/ILT20Official</p></div>
source: X/https://twitter.com/ILT20Official

Season 2 of International League T20 which is organized under the guidance of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will begin on January 19 and conclude on February 17.

In the inaugural edition of the International League T20 held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament by defeating Desert Vipers by seven wickets (with eight balls to spare).

A total of 34 matches will be played in the 2024 ILT20 tournament, including two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final - which will be held on February 17.

Six teams are participating in the 2024 edition of the International League T20. These teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Here are the six teams playing the ILT20 2024

  1. Gulf Giants (GG)

  2. Desert Vipers (DV)

  3. MI Emirates (MIE)

  4. Dubai Capitals (DCP)

  5. Sharjah Warriors (SW)

  6. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR)

England's James Vince will lead the defending champions Gulf Giants. The Desert Vipers side will be led by New Zealand batsman Colin Munro. MI Emirates will be led by Keiron Pollard of West Indies.

David Warner, who recently announced his retirement from Test and ODI cricket will lead the Dubai Capitals team. Sunil Narine will be captaining the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' side whereas English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore will lead the Sharjah Warriors side.

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venues which will host a 34-match long tournament in UAE.

ILT20 2024 Live Telecast Details

All the matches of ILT20 will be broadcast live on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, and Sony Six HD channels in India.

ILT20 2024 Live Streaming Details

Zee5 will live stream all the matches of ILT20 on its app and website.

ILT20 2024 Squads

Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the 2024 International League T20.

Gulf Giants Full Squad

  • James Vince (Captain)

  • Aayan Afzal Khan

  • Carlos Brathwaite

  • Chris Jordan

  • Chris Lynn

  • Dominic Drakes

  • Gerhard Erasmus

  • Jamie Overton

  • Jamie Smith

  • Jordan Cox

  • Karim Janat

  • Mohammad Zohaib Zubair

  • Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

  • Rehan Ahmad

  • Richard Gleeson

  • Sanchit Sharma

  • Saurabh Netravalkar

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Usman Khan

Desert Vipers Full Squad

  • Colin Munro (Captain)

  • Adam Hose

  • Alex Hales

  • Ali Naseer

  • Aryan Lakra

  • Azam Khan

  • Bas De Leede

  • Dinesh Chandinal

  • Gus Atkinson

  • Karthik Meiyappan

  • Luke Wood

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Michael Jones

  • Rohan Mustafa

  • Shadab Khan

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi

  • Sheldon Cottrell

  • Sherfane Rutherford

  • Tom Curran

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

MI Emirates Full Squad

  • Kieron Pollard (Captain)

  • Akeal Hosein

  • Ambati Rayudu

  • Andre Fletcher

  • Asif Khan

  • Corey Anderson

  • Daniel Mousley

  • Dwayne Bravo

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Jordan Thompson

  • Kusal Perera

  • Mckenny Clarke

  • Mohammad Rashid Khan

  • Muhammad Waseem

  • Nicholas Pooran

  • Nosthush Kenjige

  • Odean Smith

  • Trent Boult

  • Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

  • Waqar Salamkheil

  • Will Smeed

  • Zahoor Khan

Dubai Capitals Full Squad

  • David Warner (Captain)

  • Andrew Tye

  • Dasun Shanaka

  • Dushmantha Chameera

  • Haider Ali

  • Joe Root

  • Mark Wood

  • Max Holden

  • Muhammad Mohsin

  • Nawan Thushara

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Rahul Chopra

  • Raja Akif

  • Rovman Powell

  • Roelof Van Der Merwe

  • Sadeera Samarawickrama

  • Sam Billings

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Vriitya Aravind

Sharjah Warriors Full Squad

  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain)

  • Basil Hameed

  • Chris Sole

  • Chris Woakes

  • Daniel Sams

  • Dilshan Madushanka

  • James Fuller

  • Joe Denly

  • Johnson Charles

  • Junaid Siddique

  • Kusal Mendis

  • Lewis Gregory

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Mark Deyal

  • Mark Watt

  • Martin Guptill

  • Muhamad Jawadullah

  • Nilansh Keswani

  • Qais Ahmad

  • Sean Williams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Full Squad

  • Sunil Narine (Captain)

  • Aditya Shetty

  • Ali Khan

  • Alishan Sharafu

  • Andre Russell

  • Brandon McMullen

  • Charith Asalanka

  • David Willey

  • Jake Lintott

  • Joe Clark

  • Josh Little

  • Laurine Evans

  • Marchant De Lange

  • Matiullah Khan

  • Michael Pepper

  • Ravi Bopara

  • Sabir Ali

  • Sam Hussain

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT