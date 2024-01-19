ILT20 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch International League T20 Season 2 On TV And Online?

Season 2 of International League T20 which is organized under the guidance of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will begin on January 19 and conclude on February 17.

In the inaugural edition of the International League T20 held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament by defeating Desert Vipers by seven wickets (with eight balls to spare).

A total of 34 matches will be played in the 2024 ILT20 tournament, including two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final - which will be held on February 17.

Six teams are participating in the 2024 edition of the International League T20. These teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Here are the six teams playing the ILT20 2024

Gulf Giants (GG) Desert Vipers (DV) MI Emirates (MIE) Dubai Capitals (DCP) Sharjah Warriors (SW) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR)

England's James Vince will lead the defending champions Gulf Giants. The Desert Vipers side will be led by New Zealand batsman Colin Munro. MI Emirates will be led by Keiron Pollard of West Indies.

David Warner, who recently announced his retirement from Test and ODI cricket will lead the Dubai Capitals team. Sunil Narine will be captaining the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' side whereas English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore will lead the Sharjah Warriors side.

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venues which will host a 34-match long tournament in UAE.