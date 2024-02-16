ILT20 2024 Final, MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals: Match Date, Time, Live Streaming Details
Dubai Capitals side would like to bank on their history against the MI Emirates side, with 2 wins out of 2 in ILT20 2024.
Season 2 of International League T20 that began on January 19 will conclude on February 17 when MI Emirates takes on Dubai Capitals in the finals of the ILT20 2024.
In the inaugural edition of the International League T20 held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament by defeating Desert Vipers. So season 2 is all set to guarantee a new ILT20 Champion .
After a total of 30 matches that were played among the six teams, defending champions Gulf Giants along with Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates qualified for the qualifying stage of the tournament.
MI Emirates qualified directly for the finals after defeating defending champions Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 while ADKR were knocked out of the tournament after losing out to Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator. Qualifier 2 which was held on Thursday, February 15 saw Dubai Capitals overcome Gulf Giants by winning the game comprehensively by 9 wickets.
All attention now shifts towards the final of the International League T20 to find out who goes on to win the ILT20 2024 tournament. Here's all you need to know about the ILT20 2024 final between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, ILT20 Final: Match Date & Time
The ILT20 2024 final between MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals will be held on Saturday, February 17. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, ILT20 Final: Live Telecast & Streaming
The live telecast of the ILT20 2024 final between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will be broadcast live on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, and Sony Six HD channels in India.
Live streaming of the ILT20 2024 final will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals: Probable XI
MI Emirates (Likely Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil
Dubai Capitals (Likely Playing XI): Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings(c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Tom Abell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals: H2H Record
Matches played: 5
Dubai Capitals won: 4
MI Emirates won: 1
Dubai Capitals hold the edge over MI Emirates when it comes to the head-to-head comparison between these two teams. Dubai Capitals have already defeated MI Emirates twice in the round-robin stage of ILT20 2024. The same was the case in ILT20 2023 where once against MI Emirates failed to cross the Dubai Capitals hurdle. The lone win for the MI Emirates side came in the crucial 2023 ILT20 eliminator which saw Dubai Capitals getting knocked out of the tournament.
MI Emirates Full Squad
Muhammad Waseem, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Fletcher, Chris Benjamin(w), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(c), Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Reece Topley, Monank Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke
Dubai Capitals Full Squad
Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Rahul Chopra, Vriitya Aravind, Ben Dunk, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, George Munsey, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell