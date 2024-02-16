ILT20 2024 Final, MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals: Match Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

Season 2 of International League T20 that began on January 19 will conclude on February 17 when MI Emirates takes on Dubai Capitals in the finals of the ILT20 2024.

In the inaugural edition of the International League T20 held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament by defeating Desert Vipers. So season 2 is all set to guarantee a new ILT20 Champion .

After a total of 30 matches that were played among the six teams, defending champions Gulf Giants along with Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates qualified for the qualifying stage of the tournament.

MI Emirates qualified directly for the finals after defeating defending champions Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 while ADKR were knocked out of the tournament after losing out to Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator. Qualifier 2 which was held on Thursday, February 15 saw Dubai Capitals overcome Gulf Giants by winning the game comprehensively by 9 wickets.

All attention now shifts towards the final of the International League T20 to find out who goes on to win the ILT20 2024 tournament. Here's all you need to know about the ILT20 2024 final between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals.