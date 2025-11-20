ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27 Ahead Of 1st AUS vs ENG Ashes And 2nd IND vs SA Test
The World Test Championship points table 2025-2027 is set for more shifts over the next few days, with India, South Africa, Australia and England all set to be in action this week.
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table has seen some changes after India and South Africa wrapped up the first Test of their two-match series in Kolkata a few days ago. With every result in this cycle affecting standings, the latest contest has added a new twist to the race.
South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, have gone 1-0 up after defending a modest 124-run target. The Temba Bavuma-led side held their nerve as India faltered without captain Shubman Gill, and the outcome has led to subtle shifts in the WTC table.
Latest ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Here is the ICC WTC Points Table ahead of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England that starts of Nov. 21, and the 2nd India-South Africa Test starting on Nov. 22.
England were docked two WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Test match against India on July 10, 2025.
Points System
12 points for a win
6 points for a tie
4 points for a draw
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.
The Top two teams progress to the final in 2027.
Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates
More WTC Table Shifts Expected In The Coming Days
The WTC table is set for more movement over the next few days, with crucial Tests lined up in both Australia and India. India and South Africa meet again soon in Guwahati for the second and final Test of their series. This would be a chance for India to salvage points even though they can no longer win the series. A victory would at least help them recover some ground in the standings.
Ashes Kicks Off, New Zealand Yet to Enter the Race
Ashes 2025 between Australia and England begins on Nov. 21 Down Under. Australia are the current holders after a 2-2 draw in England in 2023. If this series is drawn, it would be enough for Australia to retain the urn.
Meanwhile, New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are yet to feature in this cycle and remain absent from the points table as they haven’t yet played a Test.