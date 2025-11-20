ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27 Ahead Of 1st AUS vs ENG Ashes And 2nd IND vs SA Test

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table has seen some changes after India and South Africa wrapped up the first Test of their two-match series in Kolkata a few days ago. With every result in this cycle affecting standings, the latest contest has added a new twist to the race.

South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, have gone 1-0 up after defending a modest 124-run target. The Temba Bavuma-led side held their nerve as India faltered without captain Shubman Gill, and the outcome has led to subtle shifts in the WTC table.