ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27: Updated Standings After India vs West Indies 2nd Test

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table: West Indies put up an encouraging fight, but India were still too good not to reign supreme against the Calypso Kings in the second Test of the two-match series in Delhi. Shubman Gill's men overcame a little scare after two fantastic centuries by John Campbell and Shai Hope in the second innings of the Test. They chased down the target of 121 with seven wickets in hand on Tuesday.

Enforcing the follow-on after mounting a huge score of 518/5 declared and dismissing the West Indies for 248, India would've backed themselves to bundle out the opposition again. But a gritty third-wicket partnership between Campbell (115) and Hope (103) forced the great Indian attack to dig deep into their resolve on a slow-paced surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With great odds staked against them, the West Indies managed to overhaul the 270-run deficit and forced India to bat again. But just when the visitors would've felt confident of creating some jitters in the home team's dressing room, the Indian bowlers fought back and took six wickets in a crucial post-lunch session on Day 4. Kuldeep Yadav (3/104) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/44) led the pack with three wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj ended up taking 2 for 43.

Reeling at 9 down with only 41 ahead, West Indies found their glimmer of hope with a resilient 10th wicket stand between Justin Greaves (50) and Jayden Seales (32), who frustrated India and took the tourists to 390 all out, their highest Test score against the subcontinent giants since 2011. But the target of 121 was never going to be enough, as calming and skilful knocks from opener KL Rahul (58*) and No.3 Sai Sudharsan (39) took India home.