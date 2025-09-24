ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Date, Time, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And More
The International Cricket Council has confirmed a set of eight warm-up matches will be played ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka.
Before the marquee ICC Women's World Cup 2025 takes the centre stage, eight participating nations - India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh - will get the chance to finalise their preparations in a series of pre-tournament warm-up games.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a total of eight warm-up matches will be held in Colombo and Bengaluru ahead of the quadrennial event, starting September 30.
The BCCI Centre of Excellence Grounds 1 and 2 in Bengaluru will be hosting four of the eight warm-up games scheduled between September 25 and 28, with the other four to be played in Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium and the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.
All qualified countries except Australia will be featuring twice in the warm-up games as they hope to fine-tune their combinations and refine their skills before the tournament proper. Also part of the fixture list will be representative 'A' side from India, as the team management hopes to give even their reserve options a go and ensure they are ready to walk in as a replacement if needed during the main event. Notably, 2017 finalists India and England will face off on the opening day of the warm-up matches.
ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025 Schedule
Broadcast And Live Streaming Details For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Games
The warm-up games for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans based in India can also livestream these matches on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
'Hope India Women's Team Breaks World Cup Jinx'
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Sunday hoped that the Indian women's team would end a long wait to win a World Cup trophy when the 50-overs showpiece event begins in Guwahati on September 30.
India, who are co-hosting the eight-team tournament with Sri Lanka, will take on the team from the island nation in the first match which will be preceded by an opening ceremony.
India will aim to end a long drought as they have never won the women's World Cup in any of the past 12 editions.
"As the matches are being held in India as well as in Sri Lanka, everybody is backing our Indian team. Recently, they have done extremely well in England also, which is a big achievement for the Indian team."
"(The) Indian women's cricket has come of age and I am sure they will produce a remarkable performance in the upcoming World Cup. I hope that the jinx will be broken this time," Saikia said.
(With PTI inputs)