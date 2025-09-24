ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Date, Time, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And More

Before the marquee ICC Women's World Cup 2025 takes the centre stage, eight participating nations - India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh - will get the chance to finalise their preparations in a series of pre-tournament warm-up games.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a total of eight warm-up matches will be held in Colombo and Bengaluru ahead of the quadrennial event, starting September 30.

The BCCI Centre of Excellence Grounds 1 and 2 in Bengaluru will be hosting four of the eight warm-up games scheduled between September 25 and 28, with the other four to be played in Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium and the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

All qualified countries except Australia will be featuring twice in the warm-up games as they hope to fine-tune their combinations and refine their skills before the tournament proper. Also part of the fixture list will be representative 'A' side from India, as the team management hopes to give even their reserve options a go and ensure they are ready to walk in as a replacement if needed during the main event. Notably, 2017 finalists India and England will face off on the opening day of the warm-up matches.