ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tickets Starting At Rs 100 For Semifinals, Final On BookMyShow — How To Book

Fans can now book tickets to watch the semifinals and the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on ticketing platform BookMyShow for as low as Rs 100. Tickets are open on the platform's app and website.

The first semifinal is in Guwahati on Oct. 29, 2025 and the lowest ticket price is set at Rs 100. Corporate Box tickets are slated at Rs 1,000. The second semifinal is in Navi Mumbai on Oct. 30. There is one fixed price for all tickets at Rs 150 on BookMyShow.

The final, which will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Nov. 2, also has one fixed rate set at Rs 150 for all the available tickets on the platform.