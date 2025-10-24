ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tickets Starting At Rs 100 For Semifinals, Final On BookMyShow — How To Book
The lowest price for the first semi in Guwahati is set at Rs 100. There is one fixed price for the second semi and final in Navi Mumbai set at Rs 150.
Fans can now book tickets to watch the semifinals and the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on ticketing platform BookMyShow for as low as Rs 100. Tickets are open on the platform's app and website.
The first semifinal is in Guwahati on Oct. 29, 2025 and the lowest ticket price is set at Rs 100. Corporate Box tickets are slated at Rs 1,000. The second semifinal is in Navi Mumbai on Oct. 30. There is one fixed price for all tickets at Rs 150 on BookMyShow.
The final, which will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Nov. 2, also has one fixed rate set at Rs 150 for all the available tickets on the platform.
India qualified for the semifinals by beating New Zealand on Oct. 23 in Navi Mumbai. They still have one group match against Bangladesh remaining. The other semifinalists are Australia, South Africa and England.
All have one match remaining. The semifinal line-up will be known once all the group matches have finished and the final positions have been locked.
How To Book
Fans can book tickets via the app and website by clicking on the 'Sports' section. Then they can navigate to which match they want to watch live. Once selected, they can choose which seats they would prefer.
In Guwahati, they can select Corporate Box tickets for Rs 1,000, but there are only two sections in the ACA Stadium for these.
Only certain seats are available via BookMyShow for both the semifinals and final. The BCCI also posted a link to buy tickets on X.
Smiles, cheers, and medals on offer ð— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 24, 2025
And a first-time winner of the coveted fielding medal ð¥³
ð¥ Dressing Room BTS after a big win in Navi Mumbai ð
Get your #CWC25 tickets ðï¸ now: https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #INDvENG | #INDvNZ | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/YkY5UL0A3b
Tickets for India's final group match against Bangladesh are not available on the ticketing platform as of now. That match is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Navi Mumbai.
India posted their highest-ever World Cup total of 340/3 in 49 overs against New Zealand in a must-win-match for both teams. Over two overs were lost due to rain and the DLS target was 325 in 44 overs.
New Zealand were restricted to 271/8 by the co-hosts of the tournament as they won by 53 runs.