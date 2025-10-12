ICC ⁠Women's World Cup 2025 Standings: Latest Points Table After IND W Vs AUS W Match

Skipper Alyssa Healy unfurled a hundred touched with genius and grit as Australia achieved the highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODI to register a three-wicket win over India in their World Cup match here on Sunday.

Healy who scored 142 runs off 107 balls, toyed with the Indian bowlers as the seven-time champions ended up with 331 for seven, after the hosts garnered an impressive 330 riding on fifties by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

The previous highest successful run chase was Sri Lanka getting past 302 against South Africa in 2024.

With this win, the Australians went to the top of the table with seven points, while India remained in third with four points.

Healy’s batting was all about pristine ball hitting, a result of her wonderfully supple wrists, allowing the right-hander to place the ball precisely in the desired areas.

Amidst the Australian domination, left-arm spinner Sri Charani bowled an excellent spell (10-1-41-3) that gave India, who are without a sixth bowling option, a semblance of control in the middle overs.

Healy’s dismissal, perhaps, kicked up some nerves in the Australian camp as they lost Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, and Sophie Molineux to slip to 303 for seven from 265 for three. But Perry (47 not out) returned to apply the finishing touches.

Earlier, India woke up from their batting slumber through classy fifties by Mandhana and Rawal to post a 300-plus total.

Asked to bat first, India were served well by openers Mandhana (80, 66 balls) and Rawal (75, 96 balls) on a pitch that had little assistance for the Australian bowlers.

The genesis of India's batting charge was in the 155-run opening stand between Mandhana and Rawal in just 24.3 overs, also atoning for their previous individual and joint failures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa.

Mandhana’s dismissal briefly allowed Australia to make a comeback, getting rid of Rawal, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Harleen Deol. India were suddenly at 240 for four in the 38th over, and on the verge of squandering the hitherto acquired momentum. But Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues added 54 runs for the fifth wicket to push India closer to the 300-run mark.

However, Ghosh holed out in the deep off pacer Sutherland (5/40), who used a slew of back-of-hand slower balls to bag some quick wickets towards the end.