ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: India Or New Zealand, Which Team Has Better Chances To Qualify

India could still look forward to a better chance in the race to the semi-finals with two remaining fixtures. They take on New Zealand on Oct. 23 and Bangladesh on Oct. 26. Winning both these matches would take India to eight points, securing a semi-final spot regardless of other results.

Even if India win only one of the two remaining matches, they would finish on six points. This could still be sufficient to reach the semi-finals, provided their net run rate (NRR) stays ahead of New Zealand, who are the only other realistic contenders for qualification. Currently, India hold an advantage over New Zealand in net run rate, giving them a slight edge heading into the crucial fixture.