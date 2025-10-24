Business NewsSportsICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Check Teams, Schedule, Venue, Latest Points Table And More
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Check Teams, Schedule, Venue, Latest Points Table And More

India sealed the final semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after defeating New Zealand on Thursday.

24 Oct 2025, 09:12 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Finals
Australia, England, South Africa and India are the teams that will play in the semi-finals. (Photo source: X/@BCCIWomen)
After India's commanding victory over New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Oct. 23, the four semi-finalists for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 have been confirmed.

India secured the last semi-final berth after defeating New Zealand by 53 runs through the DLS method, joining Australia, England and South Africa in the knockout stages. The result saw the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reach six points with three wins from six games, ensuring progression based on the number of wins, the primary tiebreaker in the tournament standings.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: The Four Semi-Finalists

India’s campaign began on a strong note with successive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but the team faced a setback with three consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia and England. In their must-win encounter against New Zealand, India came up with a dominant performance both with bat and ball that sealed their place in the final four.

Defending champions Australia were the first to qualify for the semi-finals. They remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, topping the table with 11 points from six matches. South Africa followed as the second qualifier, sitting on 10 points with one match remaining. Four-time champions England became the third team to secure their place in the semi-finals.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Semi-Final Schedule And Venues

  • Semi-final 1: 1st place vs 4th place, on Oct. 29 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

  • Semi-final 2: 2nd place vs 3rd place, on Oct. 30 at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Latest Points Table

India Women vs New Zealand Women Highlights

Smriti Mandhana (105) and Pratika Rawal (122) struck regal hundreds as a reinvigorated India outclassed New Zealand by a sumptuous 53-run margin to power-walk into the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Centurions Mandhana and Rawal received splendid support from Jemimah Rodrigues’ brisk 76 not out, as the hosts piled up 340 for three in 49 overs during a rain-affected contest.

New Zealand was asked to chase 325 in 44 overs under the DLS method, but they could only make 271 for eight. Brooke Halliday top-scored for them with 81 (84 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s).

(With PTI inputs)

