ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Check Teams, Schedule, Venue, Latest Points Table And More

After India's commanding victory over New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Oct. 23, the four semi-finalists for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 have been confirmed.

India secured the last semi-final berth after defeating New Zealand by 53 runs through the DLS method, joining Australia, England and South Africa in the knockout stages. The result saw the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reach six points with three wins from six games, ensuring progression based on the number of wins, the primary tiebreaker in the tournament standings.