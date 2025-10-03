ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More
IND vs PAK at Women's World Cup: India and Pakistan will renew their spiced-up rivalry at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, Oct. 5.
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India and Pakistan will renew their spiced-up rivalry at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, Oct. 5. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and her team at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
While India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS method) in the rain-marred first game of the World Cup, Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of darkhorse Bangladesh, going down by seven wickets. India have kicked off their campaign as firm favourites, and it will be interesting to see their performance against Pakistan. It must be noted that India have played Pakistan in 11 previous women's One-Day Internationals and won all of them.
For Harmanpreet & co, the win over Pakistan would be crucial to keep their confidence high for what is to follow in the tournament, as they next take on South Africa and Australia in consecutive tough outings at the league stage.
No Handshake Policy For Women In Blue
Following the precedent set by the Indian men's cricket team during the Asia Cup in Dubai, Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will also not engage in customary handshakes with Pakistan players during their Women's World Cup clash.
With Indo-Pak cricketing ties at their lowest ebb, tensions escalated further after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the winner's trophy to Suryakumar Yadav in Dubai.
The Indian men's team had already declined to accept the trophy from a Pakistan representative.
"The BCCI is aligned with the government and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
India Women vs Pakistan Women: Date, Time And Venue
India women face off against Pakistan women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league stage on Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST.
ALSO READ
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More
India Squad For Women's World Cup 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud
Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Squad
Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Details
The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Channel
Cricket fans can watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on JioHotstar app and website.
(With PTI inputs)