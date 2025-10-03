ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India and Pakistan will renew their spiced-up rivalry at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, Oct. 5. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and her team at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS method) in the rain-marred first game of the World Cup, Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of darkhorse Bangladesh, going down by seven wickets. India have kicked off their campaign as firm favourites, and it will be interesting to see their performance against Pakistan. It must be noted that India have played Pakistan in 11 previous women's One-Day Internationals and won all of them.

For Harmanpreet & co, the win over Pakistan would be crucial to keep their confidence high for what is to follow in the tournament, as they next take on South Africa and Australia in consecutive tough outings at the league stage.