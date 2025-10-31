ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Date, Time, Venue, Tickets And Where To Watch Live?
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final: The winner of the match will claim the coveted Women's World Cup trophy for the very first time.
India vs South Africa Final: India scripted history to make it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In the semifinal against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, India pulled off the highest-ever chase in women’s ODIs to clinch a spot in the final.
Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur added a fluent 89, steering their side past 339 with nine deliveries left.
The result sets up a historic final on Sunday, where India will meet South Africa, marking the first time in ODI World Cup history that neither Australia nor England has made it to the title clash.
To understand how impressive India’s victory over Australia is, take a look at this stat: this is Australia’s first defeat in 16 ODI World Cup matches. Coming into the semifinal, Australia had won 15 Women’s ODI World Cup matches in a row.
At the same time, South Africa has every reason to be confident as well. They thumped England by 125 runs in their semifinal match to make it to the grand stage.
Laura Wolvaardt's stunning innings of 169 runs in the first semifinal at Guwahati propelled South Africa to a formidable total of 319 for 7 in their 50 overs. This remarkable score stands as the second-highest team total in the history of World Cup knockout matches.
Her commanding performance as captain in a high-stakes game must give South Africa the confidence to win this year’s edition.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Date
The India vs South Africa final match is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Time
The India vs South Africa final match will start at 3 p.m. IST.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Venue
The India vs South Africa final match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Live Telecast Channel
The India vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Tickets
The BookMyShow page for the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup says "Coming Soon". Viagogo says fewer than 500 tickets are left for the match.