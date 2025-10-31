ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND vs SA Date, Time, Venue, Tickets And Where To Watch Live?

India vs South Africa Final: India scripted history to make it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In the semifinal against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, India pulled off the highest-ever chase in women’s ODIs to clinch a spot in the final.

Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur added a fluent 89, steering their side past 339 with nine deliveries left.

The result sets up a historic final on Sunday, where India will meet South Africa, marking the first time in ODI World Cup history that neither Australia nor England has made it to the title clash.

To understand how impressive India’s victory over Australia is, take a look at this stat: this is Australia’s first defeat in 16 ODI World Cup matches. Coming into the semifinal, Australia had won 15 Women’s ODI World Cup matches in a row.