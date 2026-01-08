ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2026: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And More

The build-up to the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 is entering its final phase. Ahead of the tournament, all 16 participating teams will feature in a series of warm-up fixtures as they settle into a competitive rhythm and adapt to the playing surfaces. The matches will be staged between Jan. 9 and 14 at venues across Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup returns for its 16th edition on Jan. 15. The final is slated for Feb. 6.

Australia will defend their crown following a triumph over India in 2024. The reigning champions have lifted the trophy on four occasions, trailing only India’s haul of five titles.

For emerging cricketers, warm-up matches serve as an essential part of tournament preparation. The games offer valuable insight into local conditions and give teams the freedom to test combinations and refine plans.

They also help players get used to travel demands, weather and new surroundings. With no points at stake, coaches can closely monitor readiness and address weaknesses, while young players settle into the environment.

The tournament format sees the 16 teams split into four groups, with the top three from each progressing to the Super Six round. Those finishing bottom will be directed into placement matches. In that round, the fourth-placed teams from Groups A and D will face off, as will the bottom sides from Groups B and C.

The tournament will be staged across multiple venues, including Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and Windhoek’s Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval.