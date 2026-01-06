ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Squads: Full List Of Players And Teams
Oliver Peake has been appointed as the captain of defending champions Australia. He played a decisive role in the 2024 U19 ODI World Cup final with an unbeaten 46 against India.
Rising stars of international cricket will take centre stage at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2026, which is set to be held between Jan. 15 and Feb. 6. The event was last staged in 2024.
Ahead of the tournament, all the participating teams (except USA, Afghanistan and Tanzania) have announced their squads for the competition.
There are no changes to the tournament’s format, as 16 teams will again compete in four groups in the first phase. The tournament consists of 41 matches to be played over 23 days.
The 16-team event gets underway with India facing the USA, Zimbabwe clashing with Scotland, and Tanzania taking on the West Indies.
Tanzania will be making their debut at the tournament, while Japan, last seen in the 2020 edition, also make a return.
India, winners of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup on five occasions, have also unveiled their squad for the 2026 edition.
Captain Ayush Mhatre will guide the team in Group B, where they will meet New Zealand, Bangladesh, and the USA.
Vihaan Malhotra, a promising batting all-rounder, will act as vice-captain throughout the campaign in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India’s U19 World Cup 2026 squad also includes 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 190 off just 84 balls as Bihar made the highest List A (50-over cricket) score in history - 574/6 - against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Full Squads For ICC U19 World Cup 2026
GROUP A
Australia U19 World Cup Squad:
Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor, Alex Lee Young
Ireland U19 World Cup Squad:
Olly Riley (c), Reuben Wilson, Alex Armstrong, Callum Armstrong, Marko Bates, Sebastian Dijkstra, Thomas Ford, Samuel Haslett, Adam Leckey, Febin Manoj, Luke Murray, Robert O’Brien, Freddie Ogilby, James West, Bruce Whaley. Non-Travelling Reserves: Peter le Roux, William Shields
Japan U19 World Cup Squad:
Kazuma Kato-Stafford (c), Charles Hara-Hinze, Gabriel Hara-Hinze, Montgomery Hara-Hinze, Kaisei Kobayashi-Doggett, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Ryuki Ozeki, Nihar Parmar, Nikhil Pol, Chihaya Sekine, Hugo Tani-Kelly, Sandev Aaryan Waduge, Kai Wall, Taylor Waugh
Sri Lanka U19 World Cup Squad:
Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heentigala, Adam Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram, Senuja Wekunagoda, Malintha Silva
Group B
Bangladesh U19 World Cup Squad:
Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar (vc), Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain.
Reserves: Abdur Rahim, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farhan Shahriar, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Sanjid Majumder, Md Sobuj
India U19 World Cup Squad:
Ayush Mhatre (c), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
New Zealand U19 World Cup Squad:
Tom Jones (c), Marco Alpe, Hugo Bogue, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke, Jacob Cotter, Aryan Mann, Brandon Matzopoulos, Flynn Morey, Snehith Reddy, Callum Samson, Jaskaran Sandhu, Selwin Sanjay, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite
USA U19 World Cup Squad:
Yet to be announced.
Group C
England U19 World Cup Squad:
Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan
Pakistan U19 World Cup Squad:
Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib. Non-travelling reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Huzaifa
Scotland U19 World Cup Squad:
Thomas Knight (c), Finlay Carter, Max Chaplin, George Cutler, Rory Grant, Finlay Jones, Ollie Jones, Ali Khan, Olly Pillinger, Ethan Ramsay, Theo Robinson, Manu Saraswat, Shreyas Tekale, Shlok Thaker, Jake Woodhouse
Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Squad:
Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Brendon Senzere, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Takudzwa Makoni, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi, Shelton Mazvitorera, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Brandon Ndiweni, Dhruv Patel, Benny Zuze
GROUP D
Afghanistan U19 World Cup Squad:
Yet to be announced
South Africa U19 World Cup Squad:
Muhammad Bulbulia (c), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk
Tanzania U19 World Cup Squad:
Yet to be announced
West Indies U19 World Cup Squad:
Joshua Dorne (c), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R’jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan Van Lange. Reserves: Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine, Deshawn James