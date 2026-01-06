ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Squads: Full List Of Players And Teams

Rising stars of international cricket will take centre stage at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2026, which is set to be held between Jan. 15 and Feb. 6. The event was last staged in 2024.

Ahead of the tournament, all the participating teams (except USA, Afghanistan and Tanzania) have announced their squads for the competition.

There are no changes to the tournament’s format, as 16 teams will again compete in four groups in the first phase. The tournament consists of 41 matches to be played over 23 days.

The 16-team event gets underway with India facing the USA, Zimbabwe clashing with Scotland, and Tanzania taking on the West Indies.

Tanzania will be making their debut at the tournament, while Japan, last seen in the 2020 edition, also make a return.

India, winners of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup on five occasions, have also unveiled their squad for the 2026 edition.

Captain Ayush Mhatre will guide the team in Group B, where they will meet New Zealand, Bangladesh, and the USA.

Vihaan Malhotra, a promising batting all-rounder, will act as vice-captain throughout the campaign in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India’s U19 World Cup 2026 squad also includes 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 190 off just 84 balls as Bihar made the highest List A (50-over cricket) score in history - 574/6 - against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.