ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venues, Groups, Format, Squads And Live Streaming Details

The U19 World Cup 2026 retains the competition's traditional format. The 16 participants will be divided into four groups of four teams each. Three teams from each group will advance to the 'Super 6s stage', while the fourth-placed sides will move to the placement league. Group A's 4th team will take on Group D's fourth side. In the same vein, Group B's 4th side will be facing the 4th team of Group C. The winners and losers of these games will take on each other again to determine the final 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th finishers.

As for the main league, the 12 contenders making it to the 'Super 6s stage' will be divided into two equal groups. While the top 3 from Groups A and D will be combined in one group, those qualifying from Groups B and C will join each other in a separate group. Teams will play two matches against teams making it through from the opposite group and finishing lower or in a different position. For ex, a Group A winner will take on the second and third-placed sides of Group D. That, also while carrying forward points, wins and net run-rate earned against those progressing from their own groups.

The top 2 teams from either Super 6s group will qualify for the tournament semi-finals and the winners will play the final for the prized silverware.