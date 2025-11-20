ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Host, Groups, Format And Live Streaming

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the match schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches, culminating in the final. Ten teams earned automatic qualification based on their performance in the 2024 edition, joining the hosts, while the remaining five secured their places through regional qualification events. The previous edition was held in 2024.

This tournament marks Tanzania’s debut, while Japan, who last featured in 2020, also return. The opening day will see India take on the United States, Zimbabwe face Scotland and Tanzania play their first-ever match against the West Indies.

Defending champions Australia begin their campaign against Ireland on day two, while rivals India and Bangladesh clash in one of the marquee early fixtures. All matches will start at 9:30 a.m. local time (1 p.m. IST).