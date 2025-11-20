ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Host, Groups, Format And Live Streaming
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 will feature 16 teams, including debutants Tanzania. Here's everything you need to know:
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the match schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches, culminating in the final. Ten teams earned automatic qualification based on their performance in the 2024 edition, joining the hosts, while the remaining five secured their places through regional qualification events. The previous edition was held in 2024.
This tournament marks Tanzania’s debut, while Japan, who last featured in 2020, also return. The opening day will see India take on the United States, Zimbabwe face Scotland and Tanzania play their first-ever match against the West Indies.
Defending champions Australia begin their campaign against Ireland on day two, while rivals India and Bangladesh clash in one of the marquee early fixtures. All matches will start at 9:30 a.m. local time (1 p.m. IST).
ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Dates
The tournament will be held from Jan. 15, 2026, to Feb. 6, 2026.
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Host
The tournament will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Matches will be played across five venues: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Sports Club, and Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, and Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval in Namibia.
ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Format
The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four in the first stage. The Super Six stage will follow, in which the top three teams from each group will be divided into two groups of six. The knockout stage comes next, comprising two semi-finals and the final, with reserve days available for these three matches. A total of 41 matches will be played over 23 days.
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Teams
India, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa, Scotland, USA, Ireland, Japan, Tanzania.
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Groups
Group A: This group comprises the most successful side in the tournament’s history, India (five titles), along with 2020 winners Bangladesh, the USA and New Zealand.
Group B: It features co-hosts Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England and Scotland.
Group C: This includes the defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka.
Group D: It consists of Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa.
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Schedule
January 15
USA vs India: Queens Sports Club
Zimbabwe vs Scotland: Takashinga Sports Club
Tanzania vs West Indies: HP Oval, Namibia
January 16
Pakistan vs England: Takashinga Sports Club
Australia vs Ireland: Namibia Cricket Ground
Afghanistan vs South Africa: HP Oval, Namibia
January 17
India vs Bangladesh: Queens Sports Club
Japan vs Sri Lanka: Namibia Cricket Ground
January 18
New Zealand vs USA: Queens Sports Club
England vs Zimbabwe: Takashinga Sports Club
West Indies vs Afghanistan: HP Oval, Namibia
January 19
Pakistan vs Scotland: Takashinga Sports Club
Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Namibia Cricket Ground
South Africa vs Tanzania: HP Oval, Namibia
January 20
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Queens Sports Club
Australia vs Japan: Namibia Cricket Ground
January 21
England vs Scotland: Takashinga Sports Club
Afghanistan vs Tanzania: HP Oval, Namibia
January 22
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Takashinga Sports Club
Ireland vs Japan: Namibia Cricket Ground
West Indies vs South Africa: HP Oval, Namibia
January 23
Bangladesh vs USA: Takashinga Sports Club
Sri Lanka vs Australia: Namibia Cricket Ground
January 24
India vs New Zealand: Queens Sports Club
A4 vs D4: HP Oval, Namibia
January 25
S6 AD A1 vs D3: Namibia Cricket Ground
S6 AD D2 vs A3: HP Oval, Namibia
January 26
B4 vs C4: Harare Sports Club
S6 BC C1 vs B2: Queens Sports Club
S6 AD D1 vs A2: Namibia Cricket Ground
January 27
S6 BC C2 vs B3: Harare Sports Club
S6 BC C3 vs B1: Queens Sports Club
January 28
S6 AD A1 vs D2: Harare Sports Club
January 29
S6 AD D3 vs A2: Queens Sports Club
January 30
S6 AD D1 vs A3: Harare Sports Club
S6 BC B3 vs C1: Queens Sports Club
January 31
S6 BC B2 vs C3: Harare Sports Club
February 1
S6 BC B1 vs C2: Queens Sports Club
February 3
Semi-Final 1: AD1 vs BC2: Queens Sports Club
February 4
Semi-Final 2: BC1 vs AD2: Harare Sports Club
Reserve Day (SF1): Queens Sports Club
February 5
Reserve Day (SF2): Harare Sports Club
February 6
Final: Harare Sports Club
February 7
Reserve Day (Final): Harare Sports Club
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Telecast And Streaming
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also track all updates through livestreaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.