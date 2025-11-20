Business NewsSportsICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Host, Groups, Format And Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENT

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Host, Groups, Format And Live Streaming

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 will feature 16 teams, including debutants Tanzania. Here's everything you need to know:

20 Nov 2025, 09:35 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026
(Photo source: X/@ICC)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the match schedule for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches, culminating in the final. Ten teams earned automatic qualification based on their performance in the 2024 edition, joining the hosts, while the remaining five secured their places through regional qualification events. The previous edition was held in 2024.

This tournament marks Tanzania’s debut, while Japan, who last featured in 2020, also return. The opening day will see India take on the United States, Zimbabwe face Scotland and Tanzania play their first-ever match against the West Indies.

Defending champions Australia begin their campaign against Ireland on day two, while rivals India and Bangladesh clash in one of the marquee early fixtures. All matches will start at 9:30 a.m. local time (1 p.m. IST).

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Dates

The tournament will be held from Jan. 15, 2026, to Feb. 6, 2026.

⁠⁠ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Host

The tournament will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Matches will be played across five venues: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Sports Club, and Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, and Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval in Namibia.

⁠ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026: Format

The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four in the first stage. The Super Six stage will follow, in which the top three teams from each group will be divided into two groups of six. The knockout stage comes next, comprising two semi-finals and the final, with reserve days available for these three matches. A total of 41 matches will be played over 23 days.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Teams

India, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa, Scotland, USA, Ireland, Japan, Tanzania.

⁠ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Groups

Group A: This group comprises the most successful side in the tournament’s history, India (five titles), along with 2020 winners Bangladesh, the USA and New Zealand.

Group B: It features co-hosts Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England and Scotland.

Group C: This includes the defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka.

Group D: It consists of Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa.

ALSO READ

ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27 Ahead Of 1st AUS vs ENG Ashes And 2nd IND vs SA Test
Opinion
ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27 Ahead Of 1st AUS vs ENG Ashes And 2nd IND vs SA Test
Read More

⁠ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Schedule

January 15

  • USA vs India: Queens Sports Club

  • Zimbabwe vs Scotland: Takashinga Sports Club

  • Tanzania vs West Indies: HP Oval, Namibia

January 16

  • Pakistan vs England: Takashinga Sports Club

  • Australia vs Ireland: Namibia Cricket Ground

  • Afghanistan vs South Africa: HP Oval, Namibia

January 17

  • India vs Bangladesh: Queens Sports Club

  • Japan vs Sri Lanka: Namibia Cricket Ground

January 18

  • New Zealand vs USA: Queens Sports Club

  • England vs Zimbabwe: Takashinga Sports Club

  • West Indies vs Afghanistan: HP Oval, Namibia

January 19

  • Pakistan vs Scotland: Takashinga Sports Club

  • Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Namibia Cricket Ground

  • South Africa vs Tanzania: HP Oval, Namibia

January 20

  • Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Queens Sports Club

  • Australia vs Japan: Namibia Cricket Ground

January 21

  • England vs Scotland: Takashinga Sports Club

  • Afghanistan vs Tanzania: HP Oval, Namibia

January 22

  • Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Takashinga Sports Club

  • Ireland vs Japan: Namibia Cricket Ground

  • West Indies vs South Africa: HP Oval, Namibia

January 23

  • Bangladesh vs USA: Takashinga Sports Club

  • Sri Lanka vs Australia: Namibia Cricket Ground

January 24

  • India vs New Zealand: Queens Sports Club

  • A4 vs D4: HP Oval, Namibia

January 25

  • S6 AD A1 vs D3: Namibia Cricket Ground

  • S6 AD D2 vs A3: HP Oval, Namibia

January 26

  • B4 vs C4: Harare Sports Club

  • S6 BC C1 vs B2: Queens Sports Club

  • S6 AD D1 vs A2: Namibia Cricket Ground

January 27

  • S6 BC C2 vs B3: Harare Sports Club

  • S6 BC C3 vs B1: Queens Sports Club

January 28

  • S6 AD A1 vs D2: Harare Sports Club

January 29

  • S6 AD D3 vs A2: Queens Sports Club

January 30

  • S6 AD D1 vs A3: Harare Sports Club

  • S6 BC B3 vs C1: Queens Sports Club

January 31

  • S6 BC B2 vs C3: Harare Sports Club

February 1

  • S6 BC B1 vs C2: Queens Sports Club

February 3

  • Semi-Final 1: AD1 vs BC2: Queens Sports Club

February 4

  • Semi-Final 2: BC1 vs AD2: Harare Sports Club

  • Reserve Day (SF1): Queens Sports Club

February 5

  • Reserve Day (SF2): Harare Sports Club

February 6

  • Final: Harare Sports Club

February 7

  • Reserve Day (Final): Harare Sports Club

⁠ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Telecast And Streaming

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also track all updates through livestreaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

ALSO READ

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch Live?
Opinion
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch Live?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT