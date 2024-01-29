ICC U19 World Cup Super Six: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Points Table, Where To Watch & Format

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The fixture list for the U19 World Cup for the all-important Super Six stage has now been confirmed. The tournament which began on Jan.19 concluded its group stage on Jan. 28 which saw USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland missing out on the Super Six stage of the tournament. The Super Six stage will now be played among the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other.

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024.