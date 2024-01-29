NDTV ProfitSportsICC U19 World Cup Super Six: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Points Table, Where To Watch & Format
ICC U19 World Cup Super Six: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Points Table, Where To Watch & Format

12 teams remain in contention for the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024 as the tournament enters the Super Six phase.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 PM IST
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The fixture list for the U19 World Cup for the all-important Super Six stage has now been confirmed. The tournament which began on Jan.19 concluded its group stage on Jan. 28 which saw USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland missing out on the Super Six stage of the tournament. The Super Six stage will now be played among the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other.

Here's everything you need to know about the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

U19 World Cup Super Six: Qualified Teams

Here are the teams from each of the four groups which progressed to the Super Six stage.

  • Group A: India, Bangladesh and Ireland

  • Group B: South Africa, West Indies and England

  • Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe

  • Group D: Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal

U19 World Cup Super Six Groups

The 12 qualified teams have been divided into two groups of six teams each.

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal and Ireland

  • Group B: Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and Zimbabwe

U19 World Cup Super Six Points Table

Each of the qualified team carries forward the points and net run rate they earned against their fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

U19 World Cup Super Six Format

The Super Six format will see each of the qualified teams play two matches against their opponents from the corresponding group who finished in a different position in their group.

So, India who topped Group A will play against New Zealand who came second in Group D, and Nepal who came third in Group D. Similarly, Australia who topped Group C will play against West Indies and England who came second and third in Group B.

The top two sides from the two Super Six groups will then progress to the semi-final stage with the final taking place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

U19 World Cup Super Six Fixtures

Below is the complete fixture list of the Super Six Stage:

January 30

  • India vs New Zealand at Bloemfontein

  • Sri Lanka vs West Indies at Kimberley

  • Pakistan vs Ireland at Potchefstroom

January 31

  • Nepal vs Bangladesh at Bloemfontein

  • Australia vs England at Kimberley

  • Zimbabwe vs South Africa at Potchefstroom

February 2

  • India vs Nepal at Bloemfontein

  • West Indies vs Australia at Kimberley

  • South Africa vs Sri Lanka at Potchefstroom

February 3

  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Benoni

  • New Zealand vs Ireland at Bloemfontein

  • England vs Zimbabwe at Potchefstroom

Match timings: 1:30 p.m. IST

U19 World Cup Super Six Live Telecast Details

The Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India and can be watched live on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD).

U19 World Cup Super Six Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

U19 World Cup Semi Final and Final Date

The top two sides from the Super Six groups A & B will play the semi-finals on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and Thursday, Feb. 8. The finals of the U19 World Cup 2024 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The Super Six fixtures will begin from Tuesday, Jan. 30 to Saturday, Feb. 3 and will be played across four venues; Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Apart from the Super Six stage, the teams that failed to qualify will also face-off at Willowmoore Park, with USA v Afghanistan taking place on Jan. 31 and Scotland v Namibia taking place on Feb. 1.

