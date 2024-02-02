ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Ticket Sales: Public Ballot Date, Prices, How To Book And More
Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in New York on June 9 in a Group A match of the tournament. India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5.
Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has started the ticket sales for the marquee tournament with a public ballot.
The 2024 edition, which will take place from 1 to 29 June, will be the largest-ever T20 World Cup with 55 matches to be played across nine cities – three in the USA and six in the Caribbean.
Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in New York on June 9 in a Group A match of the tournament. India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.
The schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was announced last month.
ICC said that to give the fans a fair and equitable chance to apply for tickets to the world’s biggest T20 carnival, they have kept a public ticket ballot in operation. Here's all you need to know:
T20 World Cup 2024 Public Ballot Dates
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 public ticket ballot is now open and will close on February 7.
"For fans wanting to watch their favourite teams and players in action at some of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world, the ballot is the best opportunity for them to get tickets to all the matches they want, at the venues they want and for the ticket category they want," the ICC said.
Cricket fans can apply for up to six tickets per match and for as many matches as they want at any stage during the ballot period. The ballot is not a first-come first-served system and all applicants within the seven-day window will have an equal chance of obtaining tickets.
Following the ballot, any remaining tickets will go on general sale on 22 February.
T20 World Cup 2024 Ticket Prices
Prices start at just $6 and over 260,000 tickets will be on sale across the group stage, Super Eight and semi-finals are priced at $25 and under, the ICC said.
T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan Ticket Prices
Tickets are available in the following categories:
Premium - $175 (Rs 14,450 approx)
Standard Plus - $300 (Rs 25,000 approx)
Standard - $400 (Rs 33,000 approx)
Image Source: tickets.t20worldcup.com
How To Book ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Tickets?
Step 1: Visit the official website at tickets.t20worldcup.com
Step 2: Login or create an account
Step 3: Select the match and tickets
Step 4: Agree to the terms and conditions and submit the ticket application
Step 5: Successful applicants will be notified in February with information to complete the purchase of their selected ballot tickets.
Unsuccessful applicants will also be notified in February but will have the opportunity to purchase tickets directly through the general sale, subject to availability.
“We are thrilled to launch tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.