ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Ticket Sales: Public Ballot Date, Prices, How To Book And More

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has started the ticket sales for the marquee tournament with a public ballot.

The 2024 edition, which will take place from 1 to 29 June, will be the largest-ever T20 World Cup with 55 matches to be played across nine cities – three in the USA and six in the Caribbean.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in New York on June 9 in a Group A match of the tournament. India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

The schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was announced last month.