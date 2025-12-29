ICC Rates MCG Pitch 'Unsatisfactory' After Boxing Day Ashes Test Ends In Two Days

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), used for the fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England, has been rated as "unsatisfactory" by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC has also handed the MCG pitch one demerit point as the pitch was deemed to be 'too much in favour of the bowlers'.

The Boxing Day Test held at the MCG got over in under two days and as many as 36 wickets fell and as few as 142 overs were bowled across the four innings of the Test which England won by 4 wickets.

Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, in his assessment of the pitch said, "The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point."