ICC Rates MCG Pitch 'Unsatisfactory' After Boxing Day Ashes Test Ends In Two Days
The Boxing Day Test held at the MCG got over in under two days and as many as 36 wickets fell and as few as 142 overs were bowled across the four innings of the Test which England won by 4 wickets.
The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), used for the fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England, has been rated as "unsatisfactory" by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC has also handed the MCG pitch one demerit point as the pitch was deemed to be 'too much in favour of the bowlers'.
Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, in his assessment of the pitch said, "The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point."
According to ESPNCricinfo, the early finish to the Test resulted in Cricket Australia incurring a loss of AU$10 million.
Despite helping England win its first Test in Australia since January 2011, the pitch did not earn any support from the team skipper Ben Stokes.
Analysing the pitch in his post-match conference, Stokes said, "if that was somewhere else in the world, there'd be hell on. Not the best thing for games that should be played over five days."
Australian captain Steve Smith was more measured in his response when asked about the quality of the pitch. Smith said: "Thirty-six wickets over two days, it probably offered just a little bit too much. It's tough as a groundsman. I think he's always looking for the right sort of balance, I suppose. Last year's wicket was an outstanding one, it went to day five last session."
MCG curator Matt Page said that he was "really disappointed" with the result, and promised that future Tests held at the iconic venue do no finish in two days.
Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 3-1, with the fifth Test to be played in Sydney from Jan. 4, 2026.