ICC Pulls Up PCB For Multiple Violations, Misconduct Over Andy Pycroft Meeting Video

The International Cricket Council has pulled up the Pakistan Cricket Board for multiple violations ahead of their final Group A Asia Cup match against the UAE. The match played on Wednesday, was delayed after the Pakistan team initially refused to take the field in protest over ICC's refusal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

The ICC sent an e-mail to the PCB accusing it of 'misconduct' and 'multiple violations' of the Players and Match Officials Area or PMOA protocol. The violations cited included shooting video inside the stadium on match day and posting video on its social media handles, as well as unauthorised filming of a meeting between Pycroft, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, and captain Salman Ali Agha.

Despite repeated warnings, the PCB allegedly insisted that its media manager Naeem Gillani to be present for the meeting. Eventually, the media manager was allowed in and recorded the meeting on camera, in what the ICC views as a violation of multiple tournament regulations, as per PTI report.

ICC rules explicitly prohibit media managers from attending such closed-door discussions. "The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the e-mail," a tournament official told PTI.