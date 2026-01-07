ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India, Australia, England And More — Check Squads For All 20 Teams
India will open their title defence at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a marquee night fixture against the United States at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on 7 February.
The 2026 edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from Feb. 7 to Mar. 8. Defending champions India, and Sri Lanka will co-host the exciting biannual competition, which will feature 20 of the world's finest T20I sides. Pakistan, West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan are also part of the tournament.
Leading associate sides Oman, UAE, Nepal, Canada, USA, Netherlands, Namibia and Italy will also aim to make their presence felt after qualifying from their respective regional competitions.
The tournament follows a simple format. The 20 participants will be divided into four groups of five teams each. The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8s stage, where the eight contenders will be further divided into two groups. The top two sides from either group will subsequently advance to the semi-finals.
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are joined by the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA in Group A. Group B consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland and Zimbabwe. Group C features West Indies, England, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal. South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE are part of Group D.
Multiple teams have confirmed their final or preliminary squads for the forthcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup, where a total of 55 matches will be contested in 30 days across top venues in India and Sri Lanka.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Squads
T20 World Cup 2026 India Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)
T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand Squad
Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Travelling Reserve: Kyle Jamieson
Namibia Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo
Travelling Reserve: Alexander Volschenk.
Australia Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Oman Squad
Jatinder Singh (C), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.
Zimbabwe Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor
T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Squad (Preliminary)
Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew
England's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 (Provisional)
Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
Bangladesh Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran.
South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje
Nepal Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam
Canada, UAE, West Indies, Netherlands, Pakistan, Italy, Ireland and the USA are yet to confirm their provisional or final playing contingent for the tournament.