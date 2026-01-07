ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India, Australia, England And More — Check Squads For All 20 Teams

The 2026 edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from Feb. 7 to Mar. 8. Defending champions India, and Sri Lanka will co-host the exciting biannual competition, which will feature 20 of the world's finest T20I sides. Pakistan, West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan are also part of the tournament.

Leading associate sides Oman, UAE, Nepal, Canada, USA, Netherlands, Namibia and Italy will also aim to make their presence felt after qualifying from their respective regional competitions.

The tournament follows a simple format. The 20 participants will be divided into four groups of five teams each. The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8s stage, where the eight contenders will be further divided into two groups. The top two sides from either group will subsequently advance to the semi-finals.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are joined by the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA in Group A. Group B consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland and Zimbabwe. Group C features West Indies, England, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal. South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE are part of Group D.

Multiple teams have confirmed their final or preliminary squads for the forthcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup, where a total of 55 matches will be contested in 30 days across top venues in India and Sri Lanka.