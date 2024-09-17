ICC Increases Prize Money For Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To Match Male Edition

The International Cricket Council has announced pay parity between men and women playing the game by increasing the total prize money for the women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The winning team will receive $2.34 million, a 134% increase from the $1 million that was given to the winning Australian team in 2023, according to a statement released by the ICC on Tuesday.

The runner-ups of the tournament will be awarded with $1.17 million, indicating a 134% rise, while the semifinalists will secure $6,75,000 each, more than three times their 2023 payouts.

For group stage winners, the reward will be $31,154, noting a 78% surge from the previous year's $17,500.

Further, all 10 teams participating in the tournament will be given a base prize of $1,12,500, ensuring that every team secures substantial support for their participation, irrespective of where they finish, the statement said.

ICC will provide $2,70,000 each to the teams finishing between the fifth and eighth positions, while those ending at the ninth or 10th position will garner $1,35,000 each.

The global governing body for cricket also highlighted that this historical announcement will help enhance the status of the women's T20 World Cup as one of the premier events in the calendar.