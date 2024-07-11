"The Indian cricket team may not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to request the International Cricket Council to consider hosting matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka instead, ANI reported, citing sources.Pakistan had hosted the Asia Cup last year, but India participated and played their matches in Sri Lanka by utilising the hybrid mode. The ICC is yet to decide whether to conduct the tournament in a 'hybrid mode' since India's probability to play the tournament in Pakistan is quite low.According to the early draft created by Pakistan Cricket Board, India and Pakistan will lock horns during the Champions Trophy on March 1, 2025, in Lahore. India have not toured to Pakistan since 2008. The tournament is scheduled to be held in February and March next year in Pakistan, which has not hosted any major ICC events since the 1996 World Cup..Gautam Gambhir Appointed Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team.Earlier this year, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla had told ANI that the BCCI would do whatever the Indian government tells them to do in case of the Champions Trophy..India, which won the T20 World Cup last month. is scheduled to play multiple ODI matches, including against England and Sri Lanka, before the Champions Trophy..India’s T20 Cricket World Cup Victory Likely To Boost Ad Revenue"