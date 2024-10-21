ICC Board Proposes Changes To Chair And Independent Director Term Limits

"It was also approved by the ICC Chief Executives' Committee that the Women's rankings annual update will now move to May 1 from Oct. 1 of each year and teams will now need to have played a minimum of eight matches from six, due to the significant increase in women's international cricket."

The Chief Executives' Committee also confirmed the mechanism for ODI status for the five Associate Member women's teams of the 16 for the 2025-2029 cycle. It will comprise a maximum of two Associate Members that qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 with the remaining slots determined by the ICC T20I team rankings at the time of the annual update.