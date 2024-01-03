ICC Awards 2023: Nominees For ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer Of The Year Revealed
The ICC Awards 2023 aims to celebrate the stand-out performers and moments from the past year of international cricket.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the nominees for the Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 award.
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the running for the honours.
The best overall performer in men’s international cricket who meets the following criteria; under 26 and has played a maximum of 5 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is before the Performance Period (1 January – 31 December 2023) will win the award.
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra scored 578 runs in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the highest tally for a New Zealand player at the tournament, with only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock bettering him.
The New Zealand all-rounder scored 820 ODI runs at an average of 41. His strike rate was 108.03. He picked up 18 wickets at 46.61 and his economy was 6.02. He also scored 91 T20I runs at 18.20 and picked up 5 wickets at 32.80.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
283 Test runs at 70.75
430 T20I runs at 33.07, Strike Rate 159.25
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2022 against West Indies and scored a fantastic century. He was selected after he impressed in Under-19 cricket and in the IPL where in the 2023 season he became the fourth youngest batter to score a maiden century. Jaiswal made his T20I debut on the same tour.
Gerald Coetzee
10 Test wickets at 21.70, economy 3.87
31 ODI wickets at 23.22, economy 6.48
6 T20I wickets at 23.33, economy 10.50
Dilshan Madushanka
15 ODI wickets at 24.06, economy 6.09
12 T20I wickets at 29.41, economy 9.80
The ICC Awards 2023 aims to celebrate the stand-out performers and moments from the past year of international cricket.