ICC Awards 2023: Nominees For ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer Of The Year Revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday revealed the nominees for the Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 award.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the running for the honours.

The best overall performer in men’s international cricket who meets the following criteria; under 26 and has played a maximum of 5 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is before the Performance Period (1 January – 31 December 2023) will win the award.