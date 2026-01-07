Business NewsSports'I Don't Use It...': Lionel Messi Explains Why He Doesn't Use ChatGPT And Speak Other Languages
07 Jan 2026, 08:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lionel Messi confirmed he doesn't use AI. (Photo: Instagram/@leomessi)</p></div>
Lionel Messi confirmed he doesn't use AI. (Photo: Instagram/@leomessi)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In an interview with Luzu TV, Argentine footballing icon Lionel Messi admitted he doesn't use ChatGPT or artificial intelligence in general.

When asked about whether or not he has gotten into the world of AI, Messi admitted he hasn't figured out how to utilise AI-driven chatbots, though he did clarify he is not against AI.

"I don’t use ChatGPT... In fact, I don't use AI; not because I’m against it, I just haven’t got into it or figured it out," he said.

Messi's statement comes against the backdrop of growing usage of AI, even in the world of football.

Not too long ago, a former Manchester United youth prodigy Demetri Mitchell, admitted he used ChatGPT to negotiate his move, without using any agent or agency.

Meanwhile, Messi's nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, is deeply involved in the world of AI and is one of the marquee investors in Perplexity.

Messi, though, admitted his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, is an avid user of ChatGPT and uses the chatbot for everyday tasks.

"Antonela is on ChatGPT all day, asking it everything – recipes, questions about food, about everything, but I haven’t gotten into that world," he added.

This is a small excerpt from a longer interview with Luzu TV, where the Argentine broke his silence on multiple topics, including his knack for not speaking any other language than Spanish.

He most notably admitted he can speak English, but prefers to speak only in private.

“I feel strange when speaking it so I prefer to do everything in Spanish, but as for English I can speak and others understand me," Messi said.

The Argentine's statements come roughly a month after his visit to India, as part of the GOAT India Tour, in which he visited Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

