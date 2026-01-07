'I Don't Use It...': Lionel Messi Explains Why He Doesn't Use ChatGPT And Speak Other Languages

In an interview with Luzu TV, Argentine footballing icon Lionel Messi admitted he doesn't use ChatGPT or artificial intelligence in general.

When asked about whether or not he has gotten into the world of AI, Messi admitted he hasn't figured out how to utilise AI-driven chatbots, though he did clarify he is not against AI.

"I don’t use ChatGPT... In fact, I don't use AI; not because I’m against it, I just haven’t got into it or figured it out," he said.

Messi's statement comes against the backdrop of growing usage of AI, even in the world of football.

Not too long ago, a former Manchester United youth prodigy Demetri Mitchell, admitted he used ChatGPT to negotiate his move, without using any agent or agency.