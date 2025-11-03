'Hum Hain Team India': Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Sing Special Song After World Cup Triumph
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues & co belted out lyrics of their passionate anthem after lifting the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy.
Team India's epic victory in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday was followed by emotional scenes inside the dressing room and across the country. Players, past cricketers, families and millions of supporters of Harmanpreet Kaur's champion outfit shed tears and celebrated the ultimate triumph.
As part of the celebrations that went well past midnight, the Women in Blue introduced the world to their team song for the very first time. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the jubilant cricketers and the support staff underscored the team's ideology and resilience through a song.
BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 3, 2025
No better moment for the #WomenInBlue to unveil their team song. ð¥³ð¶#TeamIndia | #CWC25 | #Final | #INDvSA | #Champions pic.twitter.com/ah49KVTJTH
Middle-order star Jemimah Rodrigues looks at the camera and says they had decided four years ago that they would only reveal the team song when they won the World Cup. "Tonight's the night," says the jubilant 25-year-old before the entire Indian contingent forms a big circle and belts out the team song with enthusiasm and passion.
The lyrics highlighting the team's indomitable spirit, courage and unity went as such, "Team India!! Team India!!! Karde sabki haawa tight, this team is here to fight, koi na leta humko light (nobody takes us light)...oooooohhh, our future is bright!! Saath main chalenge, saath main uthenge, hum hain Team India hum saath main jeetenge (we stay together and win together). Na lega koi punga, kar denge hum danga, rahega sabse uppar humara tiranga (nobody messes with us, we'll give it back, and keep the tri-colour flying high). Hum hain Team India!! Hum hain Team India!!!"
The players and the support staff, including coach Amol Muzumdar, thumped the empty water bottles in their hands and the turf while singing the song, making sure its thunderous beats reverberated around the DY Patil Sports Academy ground in Navi Mumbai.
After a delayed start due to rain, the Indian women's team continued from where it left off during their famous win over Australia in the semi-final and comprehensively defeated the South Africans.
Batting first, the tournament co-hosts posted a huge score of 298/7 in their 50 overs, including a tremendous show from all-rounder and player of the tournament, Deepti Sharma.
She played a vital knock of 58 and backed it up with magnificent bowling figures of 5 for 39, helping India overcome a scare from centurion Laura Wolvaardt and dismiss the opposition for 246.