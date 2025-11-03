'Hum Hain Team India': Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Sing Special Song After World Cup Triumph

Middle-order star Jemimah Rodrigues looks at the camera and says they had decided four years ago that they would only reveal the team song when they won the World Cup. "Tonight's the night," says the jubilant 25-year-old before the entire Indian contingent forms a big circle and belts out the team song with enthusiasm and passion.

The lyrics highlighting the team's indomitable spirit, courage and unity went as such, "Team India!! Team India!!! Karde sabki haawa tight, this team is here to fight, koi na leta humko light (nobody takes us light)...oooooohhh, our future is bright!! Saath main chalenge, saath main uthenge, hum hain Team India hum saath main jeetenge (we stay together and win together). Na lega koi punga, kar denge hum danga, rahega sabse uppar humara tiranga (nobody messes with us, we'll give it back, and keep the tri-colour flying high). Hum hain Team India!! Hum hain Team India!!!"

The players and the support staff, including coach Amol Muzumdar, thumped the empty water bottles in their hands and the turf while singing the song, making sure its thunderous beats reverberated around the DY Patil Sports Academy ground in Navi Mumbai.