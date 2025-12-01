How Max Verstappen Can Beat Lando Norris And Win The F1 Championship Heading Into Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

While Verstappen's chances of winning the title race still remains slim, it is not impossible.

A 12-point deficit heading into the final race means Verstappen's best chance of securing the title will be to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hope for Norris to finish much lower.

In fact, Norris must finish P4 or below if Verstappen is to win the championship, provided the Dutchman wins the race.

Piastri is also involved in the race. If Norris finishes P6 or below, Piastri has a chance of winning the title by securing the grand prix victory.

If Norris finishes outside the points or gets DNF, Verstappen must secure at least secure a podium and finish ahead of Piastri to win the championship. The same goes for Piastri, except he will have to finish at least in second place.

Norris, therefore, requires a podium in order to guarantee his victory without relying on the results of other drivers.

That is where things get interesting, if Norris does find himself in a position where he is struggling to secure a podium finish, with Max winning the race, McLaren could enforce team orders on Piastri, asking him to give the position to his teammate, thereby gifting the Brit driver a free position.