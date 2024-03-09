How Can RCB, UP Warriorz & GG Qualify For Playoffs? WPL 2024 Qualification Scenario Explained
In WPL 2023, it was DC, MI and UP Warriorz who qualified for the knockout stages with Delhi Capitals qualifying directly for the finals as table toppers.
With the Women's Premier League 2024 entering into its final stage with just a few league matches left, the race for the top three is heating up. With five matches to go, no one team has guaranteed qualification, and none have been eliminated.
This means all five teams are still in contention to qualify for the all-important playoffs of the WPL 2024, with the top three teams moving further ahead.
The UP Warriorz side who played table toppers Delhi Capitals managed to keep themselves alive in the tournament after a thrilling 1-run victory over Meg Lanning's side.
So ahead of the final five league stage matches starting with the MI vs GG game on Saturday, let's take a look at the permutations and combinations required for each team to qualify for the playoffs.
WPL 2024 Points Table
Ahead of the Saturday night game between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, here is how the WPL 2024 points table stands.
UP Warriorz are the only team who have played 7 out of their 8 matches. Gujarat Giants who sit at the bottom of the table still have three more matches left to make a mark and ensure qualification.
WPL 2024 Remaining Matches List
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
UP Warriorz will need to win their last match and ensure the results of other matches go in their favour for them to have any chances to qualify for the playoffs. A loss against GG will all but guarantee their elimination.
Remaining matches for UP Warriorz Women:
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
In an unlikely scenario, UP Warriorz can still scrape through if they end up losing their match against GG. But for this to happen, they must ensure the following three scenarios occur.
- RCB suffers heavy defeats against DC and MI. This will mean both RCB and UP Warriorz will end up with 6 points but UP Warriorz will go through on a superior run-rate.
- GG manages to win only one of their remaining three matches (except against UP Warriorz) which will keep them rooted on 4 points.
- If GG manages to beat both MI and DC in their other two fixtures then it could lead to a three-way battle between RCB, UP Warriorz and GG with all three teams ending up on six points, UP Warriorz can qualify if their net run-rate is better among the three of them.
RCB WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
RCB need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the WPL playoffs.
Remaining matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women:
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
For RCB, the road to the playoffs couldn't get any more difficult as they will be playing the top two sides of the WPL 2024. DC and MI are the two teams who have been the most consistent, and for RCB to overcome these previous WPL finalists, it will take a special performance from the Smriti Mandhana-led side.
In the unlikely scenario, RCB can top the table and qualify directly for the finals if they win their remaining two games, and both MI and DC fail to win any of their remaining matches. This will mean RCB will end up with 10 points and MI and DC will remain rooted on 8 points.
Gujarat Giants (GG) WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Bottom-of-the-table side Gujarat Giants will need to win all their remaining matches and ensure miraculous results of other teams' matches go in their favour to have any chances to qualify for the playoffs.
Remaining matches for Gujarat Giants Women:
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
If GG win their remaining three matches then they will end up with 8 points, but they will need RCB to lose against MI and DC, which means they will remain rooted on 6 points.
In a very unlikely scenario, GG can still manage to scrape through to the playoffs if they end up losing against either MI or DC, but for this to happen they would need both RCB and UP Warriorz to register very heavy defeats in their remaining matches.
Mumbai Indians (MI) WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
The Mumbai Indians side need to win at least one out of their remaining two fixtures to guarantee a place in the knockout phase.
Remaining matches for Mumbai Indians Women:
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
A win against Gujarat Giants on March 9 will take them to 10 points and will confirm their place in the Eliminator on Friday, March 15. MI can top the table (and a place in the finals) if they win their remaining two matches and DC ends up losing their matches against RCB and GG.
If MI ends up losing against GG then their match against RCB will set up a winner-takes-all clash.
Delhi Capitals (DC) WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Delhi Capitals can ensure playoff qualification if they beat RCB in their next game on March 10. A win for Meg Lanning's side will take them to 10 points in 7 matches. This can be matched only by MI and RCB. DC can also guarantee a top spot and a place in the finals if they win all their remaining matches.
Remaining matches for Delhi Capitals Women:
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024 Playoff Schedule
WPL 2024 Eliminator: Number 2 vs Number 3
Date and Time: Friday, March 15 at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
WPL 2024 Final: Number 1 vs Winner of the Eliminator
Date and Time: Sunday, March 17 at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
Where to watch WPL 2024 Eliminator and Final?
The 2024 Women’s Premier League Eliminator and final will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Fans who want to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2024 Finals and Eliminator can tune in to Sports 18 network to watch the match on TV.