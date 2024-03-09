How Can RCB, UP Warriorz & GG Qualify For Playoffs? WPL 2024 Qualification Scenario Explained

With the Women's Premier League 2024 entering into its final stage with just a few league matches left, the race for the top three is heating up. With five matches to go, no one team has guaranteed qualification, and none have been eliminated.

This means all five teams are still in contention to qualify for the all-important playoffs of the WPL 2024, with the top three teams moving further ahead.

The UP Warriorz side who played table toppers Delhi Capitals managed to keep themselves alive in the tournament after a thrilling 1-run victory over Meg Lanning's side.

So ahead of the final five league stage matches starting with the MI vs GG game on Saturday, let's take a look at the permutations and combinations required for each team to qualify for the playoffs.